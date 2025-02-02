Stan Alieke, the former lawyer of singer Speed Darlington, has advised individuals on how they can protect their properties before marriage

He noted that the advice is for people who suspect that their partners can run a fast one on them during divorce

The lawyer's position got mixed reactions from netizens who complained about couples who have a divorce mindset before marriage

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Stan Alieke, the former lawyer of singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has shared what couples should do with their properties before marriage.

Stan Alieke gives couples tips to couples on protecting their property before marriage. Image credit: @stanalieke

Source: Instagram

According to the legal practitioner, if a person does not trust their spouse and feels their property can be taken from them, they should sign a prenup before marriage.

In his Instagram post, Alieke said people should acquire properties in their parents' names if they can't sign a prenup. Afterward, they can take back their property as gifts from their parents or via inheritance.

Speed Darlington's ex-lawyer advises couples

Stan noted that gifts or inheritance cannot be shared during divorce. His post got mixed comments from netizens who were uncomfortable with the idea of thinking of divorce before marriage.

Reactions as Akpi's ex-lawyer gives marriage advice

Check out some of the comments as Stan Alieke advises couples on how to protect their property before marriage below:

@big_naya1 commented:

"So before you go into marriage, you are already preparing for divorce? When did we get here?"

@nnamdiosi reacted:

"If you have such a mindset before getting married, trust me, it won't last. Marry a woman who is a builder and not a liability. Do not allow oyibo marriages/Nollywood celebrities marriages make you think your marriage will end up in divorce."

@nazzy_threads said:

"If there is no trust, there is no marriage. Stop raising dusts that will finally cripple the marriage when your partner finds out."

@bigbabyfayth commented:

"Or don’t marry at all. Because why get married to someone you don’t trust in the first place. You sef get ulterior motive be that."

@electramidnight stated:

"What if my parents sell the property."

@molly_huficial said:

"So you are to prepare for divorce before getting married. Chineke nna, how we take reach here?"

@tycoon4rl commented."

"Una come dey make marriage belike trap these days, smh."

@nello_nwa stated:

"What if your parents play the fast one on you. If you can't trust the one you want to marry...don't marry them at all. You don't even know who to trust anymore....give yourself wholly to it or don't do it."

Stan Alike disassociates from Speed Darlington

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, had withdrawn his services from the music star.

In a post shared on social media, the attorney announced that he and his law firm had ceased representing the rapper.

Stan Alieke’s post went viral on social media and it drew a series of interesting comments from social media users who assumed why he disassociated from Akpi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng