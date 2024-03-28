Renowned Nigerian Afrobeats artist Davido has casually waded in on the ongoing drama between American rappers 50 Cent and Diddy while the latter still faces numerous allegations

The 'In Da Club' crooner has not missed any moment to taunt Combs' regarding his several lawsuits and federal agents raiding his 3 homes

The Nigerian superstar took his X account (formerly Twitter) to share his observations about Cent lately

Nigerian singer Davido Adelek, best known as Davido, generated a significant amount of buzz online after he reacted to the ongoing saga between American rappers 50 Cent (Curtis James Jackson III) and P.Diddy (Sean Love Combs).

'The Candy Shop' hitmaker has been tackling the 'I Need a Girl' crooner openly on the internet amid his recent sexual assault allegations.

Davido says 50 Cent is funny amid fight with Diddy. Credit: @50cent, @davido, @diddy

Source: Instagram

50 Cent responded to his nemesis Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami being ransacked by federal agents amid an investigation. The rapper shaded Diddy with a hilarious social media post.

The hip-hop star also clowned his youngest child's mother, Daphne Joy, after she was named as Diddy's sex worker in a new lawsuit.

According to court records obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, March 26, the OnlyFans model was accused of working in the rapper's alleged sex trafficking ring.

Joy dated 50 Cent for a year, starting in 2011, and they had a son, Sire, in September 2012.

The 'In Da Club' rapper has been outspoken about Combs' recent litigation, frequently mocking him on social media.

Taking to X, he wrote:

"I didn't know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL Yo, this shiit is a movie."

Davido wades in on 50 Cent and Diddy's drama

Amid other hilarious posts Cent has made earlier, Davido took his account to acknowledge the rapper's sense of humour.

He wrote:

"50 Cent funny AF."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Davido's post

