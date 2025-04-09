Nigerian singer Naira Marley made headlines after a Twitter (X) feminist, Faree, was spotted dancing to his song

The young lady had previously vowed to cancel everything that had to do with Naira Marley following Mohbad’s death

After a video of Faree dancing energetically to Naira Marley’s song surfaced online, netizens dropped their hot takes

A Nigerian Twitter feminist, Faree, became a trending topic on social media for dancing to Naira Marley’s song.

The Marlian Music boss, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, was cancelled by many Nigerians, particularly women and feminists, following the death of his former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, in 2023.

Nigerians react to video of Twitter feminist who vowed to cancel Naira Marley dancing energetically to his song. Photos: @nairamarley / IG, @faree_for_real /X

Source: Instagram

One of the people who was very vocal about cancelling Naira Marley on Twitter (X) was a user identified as Faree Ferrari on the platform.

However, it came as a surprise to many when a video made the rounds of Faree dancing energetically to Naira Marley’s new song, Pxy Drip, at a party. The young lady was so carried away by the music as she showed off her impressive moves and had a good time.

Shortly after the video of Faree dancing to Naira Marley’s song went viral, netizens dug up her old tweets where she condemned the Marlian Music boss and other influencers who were promoting his music on TikTok.

In one of the resurfaced tweets, Faree reiterated that even though she was tempted to dance to Naira Marley’s song, her principles would not let her, and he is cancelled to her.

Video of feminist dancing energetically to Naira Marley's song after cancelling him on Twitter trends. Photos: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

See the video of Faree dancing as well as her old tweets below:

Reactions as Twitter feminist dances to Naira Marley's song

The video of Faree dancing energetically to Naira Marley’s song at a party after claiming to cancel him online triggered a discussion among netizens:

Muiz called it an AI video:

Dasilva said Faree swore to cancel Naira Marley:

Akande said Faree left her principles at home:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Franny_jay said:

“I said so too but make we no lie the music sweet, i dey vibe to the song too but justice for mohbad 😂😂.”

_lashe__ said:

“Small “standing on business”, leg don dey pain am.”

Deevyn___ said:

“Nobody can cancel Naira sha, I said it before, some Nigerians and Delulu😂.”

The_real_bhad_of_lagos_ wrote:

“There was a caught 😂😂😂😂.”

Damididmyhair said:

“I no longer take people word’s seriously 😂.”

Dorisomotayo said:

“Reason I don’t take people’s word seriously online.”

Oluwa_mayokunn said:

“OMG 😹😭, small standing on business, you can't do!😹🤣.”

Teeto__olayeni wrote:

“This kin person Dey vex me to my bone. So you can completely stand on business?????? You can’t tell me it caught you unaware na.”

Ola_fierce said:

“She for tell DJ make he off d song?🌚.”

Iamtherealallegedly said:

“Online no be real life👏.”

Naira Marley says only God can cancel him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley finally reacted to being blacklisted in the entertainment industry.

According to the Soapy crooner, only God can blacklist him.

Naira Marley’s tweet about being cancelled by Nigerians soon spread on different social media platforms and got people talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng