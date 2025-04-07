Online personality Saida Boj made a claim that men who date women under the age of 25 exploit them

Her statement, which has since gone viral, sparked debate in the public, with some supporting it and others objecting

The controversial TikToker went on to advise women under the age of 25 while lashing at men who eye them

Social media personality Saida Boj, whose real name is Sarah Idaji Ojone, has ignited controversy by explaining why she believes any man dating a woman under the age of 25 is taking advantage of her.

The socialite made the controversial post on her social media profile, sparking conflicting reactions.

Saida believes that people who are in relationships with women under the age of 25 are exploiting them.

She noted that people under the age of 25 are not developed enough to think like adults and understand the tricks men play.

Saida further advised young women to listen to the elders around them when it comes to the issue of love and relationship.

“Any man who is dating a girl below 25 is taking advantage of her. cause they are still babies and not mentally mature enough to understand trickish behavior that these men play all in the name of relationship…”

In a previous report, Saida Boj lambasted men who wear nose rings and show interest in dating her.

She stated that she does not find it comfortable that a man would decide to wear a nose ring, and some even wear two. According to her, such men should take several steps backwards from her. She believes she is the only one who should go to such lengths to be a baddie, and not the other way round.

Some netizens wondered if she was referring to media personality, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), who is known to wear nose rings.

Other people also assumed that VDM, also known for being controversial, might be asking her out.

Saida Boj’s statement spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

presh.nickie said:

"You see those ones taking advantage of these girls, na them dey vex pass for this comment section."

hind_importationbrand_limited wrote:

"Everyone will just carry camera start talking about relationship."

calabar_bridalhair_fascinators said:

"What about Queen Omotola and Stella Damasus who got married at 18 ad stayed happy. Made babies early in life. I love Omotola and her home alot. Personally, I pray God settles my 3 daughters early in life with good partners between 20 and 22 years, Amen."

rev.father.tobi said:

"Some 22 years old girls are smarter than 35. I don't agree with this."

sheisdiva_ wrote:

"Girl since I started following you I just realized you keep saying the truth and this one here won my heart again."

pretty_ada01 said:

"Everytime girl,boy,relationship,marriage 🙄..Una no dey hungry? Don’t you people like grilled Turkey with chilled Coca-Cola?"

0fficia1_baby_red said:

"Why are you speaking for them😂😂😂😂 Allow us under 25s to do want we want nah 😂😂😂 but I do get what you're saying sha."

Saida BOJ speaks about men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She was a guest on Blessing CEO's podcast when she made the claim. According to her, marriage had a lot of expenses, which included taking care of children and their mother.

