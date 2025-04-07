Actresses Omoni Oboli and Bambam have caused commotion on the internet with their love for each other

The woman of the hour Bambam and her producer were spotted at Richard Mofe-Damijo's movie premiere

The two ladies sat beside each other and made time for a quick video, but what they did surprised their fans

Nigerian social media users were happy to see the producer of Love in Every Word, Omoni Oboli and the star actress, Bamike Anibuyan together.

The two lovely ladies were part of the stars that graced Richard Mofe-Damijo's movie premiere for 'radio Voice' with their presence.

Omoni Oboli's new video with Bambam trends online.

Source: Instagram

Many already know that Bambam is the star actress in Omoni Oboli's new movie, that now has over 21 million views on YouTube.

As the two ladies celebrated each other, they expressed love by sharing a kiss on the lips, which fans found cute.

Had it been different set of people involved, netizens would have ignited a heated debate in the comment section, but it appears that Bambam won their hearts.

Omoni wrote on Instagram:

"My baby girl @bammybestowed and I have some announcements soon 🎉💃🏻My beautiful Achalugo and I stepped out for @mofedamijo’s RADIO VOICE premiere last night and it was truly a magical evening! Such a beautiful film! So proud of you @msjazzyfied 🎉 My babies @yolandaokereke @blessingjessicaobasi and the whole production team, WELL DONE!"

"The brilliant actors @nancyisimeofficial @adedamee @deyemitheactor, the sweet young girl and all actors brought their A game! Go out to all cinemas from April 19th and go watch RADIO VOICE besties! Congratulations @thenileentertainment 🎉 It’s such a beautiful film 🙌🏽."

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng had reported that the Presidency specially recognised Omoni Oboli, Uzor Arukwe and Bambam over their role in the viral movie Love In Every Word.

The three Nollywood stars were applauded them for pushing the boundaries of what's impossible to achieve in the Nigerian movie industry.

Amid the congratulations messages from fans to Omoni Oboli, Uzor Arukwe and Bambam, some netizens also stirred speculations about the message from the presidency.

Reactions as Bambam and Omoni Oboli kiss

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@fon.iris said:

"My Achalugo, my mummy , I love you, I love you more 🤭🤭🤭."

@stelly_sam said:

"Make Una drop that part 2 biko. I wan check something."

Omoni Oboli show love to each other as they meet at RMD's premiere.

Source: Instagram

@christiankalu_ said:

"Achalugo and Mummyyyyy of besties 😍😍."

@beshmusango said:

"Hoping it's love in every word 2 announcements."

@zynnyken said:

"Biko more of this video mami awwww ❤️❤️❤️."

@faithfulyole said:

"Lovely ladies🔥🔥❤️."

@blessingjessicaobasi said:

"Thank you My Queen❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@blazingchic said:

"Love Love Love Love IT!!! 😍❤️❤️."

Omoni Oboli's movie accused of Copyright violation

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli’s new movie, Love In Every Word, was entangled in some controversy.

The indigenous rom-com that caused excitement all over social media was recently accused of copyright infringement.

Following that, YouTube reportedly took some actions against the cinematic production, triggering netizens' online.

