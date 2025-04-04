Bright the Seer, the prophetess that predicted Junior Pope's death months before it took place, has shared the prophecy she saw about an entertainer

In the video on her Instagram page, she said the entertainer was locked in a bottle by a woman as she described the person

Fans in the comment section were excited, and they called two entertainers who would soon be free while praying for them

Celebrity seer, Bright Ndibunwa, better known as Bright the Seer, has given a prophecy about the Nigerian entertainment scene in a video shared on her social media page.

In the clip, the woman, who sent a note of warning to Iyabo Ojo about her daughter's wedding, said there was a male entertainer, who has been locked in a bottle.

According to her, the male entertainer is not the only person that a woman locked in a bottle.

Bright the Seer describes mystery lady

Giving a clue about the lady, who did the charm, she said that she wears a waist chain and it is not an ordinary one.

The seer added that it does not mean that all ladies wearing waist chains are responsible. She further added that most ladies, who use waist chains, use them for spiritual purpose.

Seer speaks about entertainer's freedom

Also in the recording, the prophetess, who shared what she saw about Asake during his saga with his father, shared when the locked up entertainer would be free.

According to her, in the next 22 months, the yoke would break, and the male entertainer would be free.

She remarked that it would be a big problem when it finally happened, and it was a pity that the man was locked in the first place.

Fans call name of two entertainers

Fans in the comment section of the post mentioned two entertainers, who the seer may be referring to.

Most of them called Yul Edochie and Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, as a few tagged them to the post.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to seer's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the seer about the male entertainer. Here are comments below:

@therapywithsandynnah commented:

"Those waist beads and leg my spirit just suddenly didn’t like them so I stopped thank you for this confirmation mummy."

@realderah reacted:

"We know who this is and how it'll end but let's watch the movie."

@caras_events_ said:

"Na 2baba n yul.get this sub, nothing anybody fit tell me

@stellaofficial75 stated:

"22 months is far oo. God let it be soon."

@kristiechoji wrote:

"Hmmm, hope is not Tuface woo, ah cos his mama alleged."

@yourvillageoracle shared:

"Bia Tuface and Yul - come here."

@itsmyopinion2023 said:

"I hope they don’t go and fortify their juju and put him back in the bottle now they have seen this prophecy. May the almioghty God rebuke them and stop them in their tracks in JESUS name, Amen!"

Bright the Seer speaks about Davido, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bright the Seer had opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef, which had not been resolved.

The two had been at loggerheads and had exchanged words online. According to the seer, the two singers would have a collaboration that would shake the world, and it would take place in the next nineteen months.

She also noted that Wizkid was seriously missing his mother, and she advised him to always remember what his mother used to tell him.

