Singer Zinoleesky gave netizens something to talk about as he hung out with his colleague Naira Marley and show promoter Sam Larry

In a video, he held the hand of the pregnant-looking lady as they walked together to the venue of the boat cruise

Some social media users were not comfortable with the video and they lambasted the lady for hanging out with Zinoleesky

Singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, made the news again after he was seen hanging out with an unidentified pregnant lady.

Both of them were part of the people for a boat cruise which also involved singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and show promoter Sam Larry. Zinoleesky and the lady got netizens' attention as they walked to the venue of the boat cruise.

Zinoleesky joins Naira Marley, others for a boat cruise with a lady. Image credit: @hty12538384/TikTok, @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @hty12538384 on TikTok, netizens were displeased with the lady for hanging out with Zinoleesky and his associates, and they bashed her.

Fans fume against Zinoleesky, Naira Marley

Since the passing of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, on September 12, 2023, some netizens have continued to react harshly to Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, and Sam Larry.

Recall that before the Feel Good crooner died, he complained being wrongly treated by the trio. He also noted that if anything should happen to him, people should hold Naira Marley responsible. Mohbad had shared several videos of him being attacked including the one by Sam Larry at a music video shoot.

Hence, it is unsurprising that some netizens tend to react negatively to posts by the music stars. Some people also made some unpleasant wishes to all of them as they embarked on the boat cruise.

Watch Zinoleeky's video below:

Reactions as Zinoleesky hangs out with lady

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Zinoleesky hangs out with a lady, Naira Marley, and Sam Larry below:

@_yuchey_:

"Nothing to see. Just upcoming artists trying to be relevant."

@megan_the_lary:

"Truly money can’t buy class, cause what’s that babe wearing, anyways birds of same feathers."

@prettiest_uni_9ja_girls:

"No be Sammy Larry the bleaching kiIIer I dey see for there?"

@emmanuel_onaolamipo:

"In everything you do in this life, make sure you don't put your hand in killing of anyone."

@sassy_egba_babe:

"Why is it hard for some guys to wear trouser properly without it falling off."

@perpdyke:

"May the boat capsize and may all of them drown Amen."

@nifemi3d_:

"Person talk say Zino hold the girl hand make breeze for no carry am throwaway."

@being__jelo:

"Who’re the gals dating these people."

Naira Marley reacts to relationship rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zinoleesky had finally reacted to the report of him being in a new relationship after he ended things with his ex Shubomi.

This comes hours after pictures of Zinoleesky and a lady went viral on social media; the singer had since debunked the report.

Zinoleesky stressed that he belongs to everyone as he appealed to netizens to stop forcing relationships on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng