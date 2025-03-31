Nollywood actress Regina Daniels took to social media to celebrate Mothers’ Day in a special way to the joy of fans

The movie star dedicated a special message to herself and to her mother, Rita Daniels, while sharing heartwarming photos

Several social media users reacted to Regina Daniels’ Mothers’ Day message with some of them joining her to celebrate

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels joined other mothers all over the world to celebrate Mothers’ Day in a special way.

On March 30, 2025, the mum of two who is said to be pregnant with her third child for billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, did not let Mothers’ Day pass by without giving herself her flowers.

The young actress posted a series of photos of herself spending time with her two sons, Munir and Khalif Nwoko, as well as another photo of herself with her mother, Rita Daniels.

Regina Daniels accompanied the photos with a heartfelt caption where she described what being a mother means to her. Not stopping there, the billionaire’s wife also described her mother as her god on earth.

She wrote:

“My greatest honor in life is being a mother to these two adorable angels and everything I will ever do will be for them ❤️. Happy Mother’s Day to my god on earth, to me and to all the amazing mothers all over the world.”

Taking things a step further, Regina Daniels also vowed to give out N50,000 to 10 of her fans to celebrate Mothers’ Day. See her post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels marks Mothers’ Day

Several social media users reacted to Regina Daniels’ Mothers’ Day message with some of them lobbying to win her N50,000 prize:

Omalicha55 said:

“Happy Mother’s Day ❤️.”

Kolubahedwina wrote:

“Beautiful family.”

Itdorathy said:

“To all the mothers in the world, happy mothering day, I would have love to express so much love to my mum but I have no memories of her, I know u would have been a great and the sweetest mum but God' knows the best, continue to rest in peace, I love you so so much.”

Zaraleinadsignature said:

“Happy Mother’s Day❤️.”

Joshua_imeos wrote:

“@regina.daniels a mother's love can't be narrated, it's a love I can't explain 🥰.”

Cynd.y80 said:

“My mom is so special and the strongest 😢woman I have ever seen...she's so intentional about us her kids , she goes all out just provide for us ever since our Dad passed for over 14yrs😢 she's the best and my biggest inspiration 😍❤️.”

Queen____martina said:

“Mummy of 2 where?😍😍😍🔥🔥.”

Kyangchatbakamson said:

“❤️❤️ being a widow since wen we were small n she took care of 5 of us by God's Grace... I love n Celebrate my mum ❤️.”

That.gurl_micki_mimi said:

“Am late on this comment section but my mom has being my first priority after God,she is a very strong single mother with 5 kids,lost her brother 2 weeks ago and still have bills to sort out.happy mothers day to u mom and happy mother's day to u the irreplaceable queen@regina Daniels.”

Oges.crafts_designs wrote:

“@regina.daniels , happy mother's day to you. My mum is special because first of all, she risked her life bringing I and my siblings into this world. Life hasn't been easy and she's still the best thing that has happened to us. That woman is hardworking, prayerful and also caring. I love her.”

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko mark 6th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that billionaire politician Ned Nwoko claimed that Regina Daniels can’t resist him after six years of marriage.

On March 27, 2025, the Nollywood actress and her billionaire husband celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, and Ned Nwoko made sure to celebrate it in a special way.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the senator posted one of his old photos with Regina Daniels, and he accompanied it with a love poem to her.

