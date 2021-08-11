Veteran Nigerian movie star, Ayo Adesanya, turned a new age on August 11, 2021, and she shared the good news with her fans

The popular actress shared series of stunning photos of herself on her page as she asked her fans to celebrate with her

A number of Adesanya’s fans and colleagues took to the comment section to praise her on the special occasion

One of Nigeria’s movie veterans, Ayo Adesanya, recently had social media buzzing after she clocked a new age on August 11, 2021.

To mark the special occasion, the popular actress took to her verified Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself.

Not stopping there, Adesanya noted God’s blessing in her life as she thanked Him for making her see another year. She also asked fans to join her in celebrating God’s glory.

She wrote:

“How much did I give you oh Lord …that your mercy has kept me till now …I can only praise and worship your holy name for making me see yet another beautiful year…kindly celebrate the glory of God in my life …it’s my birthday .”

See her post below:

See more snaps of the celebrant below:

Fans and colleagues wish her well

After Ayo Adesanya shared the news of her birthday on her page, numerous fans and colleagues took to the comment section to celebrate with her.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Lola_idije1959:

"Happy birthday my se*xy AY longlife and prosperity my sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Officialngozinwosu:

"Happy Birthday my beautiful Ayo baby. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you look resplendent, many healthy and fantastic year's I pray thee Amen. God bless you, my darling."

Andreachikachukwu:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Ayo."

Iyaboojofespris:

"Happy birthday sis mi."

