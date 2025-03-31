Frank Edwards, in a Mother's Day message, recounted how his mother stopped him from closing a deal worth $320,000

The gospel singer shared the steps his mother took, including taking his international passport from him to stop the deal

Frank Edwards expressed appreciation to his mum for preventing him from taking the career-changing deal

Popular gospel singer Frank Edwards joined Nigerians in the Mother's Day celebration as he penned an appreciation message to his mum.

Edwards recalled how his mother stopped him from closing a deal worth $320,000 (equivalent of N492 million now) with a group that wanted to own his entire music catalogue some years back.

The gospel singer disclosed that his mum, who gave him N150,000 to start his studio, went as far as seizing his international passport with the hope of stopping him from travelling out of the country to seal the deal behind her back.

"The very first time in my life years ago I was to close $320,000 deal from a group that wanted to almost own my entire catalogue. You said NO ! And I quote you. “ The 150,000 naira I gave you to start that studio is bigger than that money, just give it time . They are not of God.

"Infact you took my international passport away from me Just to ensure I don’t travel to close that deal , and I was laughing because I didn’t need to travel to close it but then I listened to you. After u said that I was thinking How is 150,000 Naira bigger than $320,000," he wrote.

Edwards suggested he was happy she stopped him from closing the deal as he celebrated her on Mother's Day.

"Now I understand there is so much to say !! But like I said .. this space is not enough!! Happy Mother’s Day mum!!! Thank you for everything this space is not enough to write about you. Thank you for an impenetrable wall of fire! Thank for always telling me the mind of God about the things I’m doing, Non of your words fell to the ground because you truly hear from God," he added.

See Frank Edwards' post, including pictures of his mother below:

Reactions trail Frank Edward's post about his mum

Several fans of the gospel singer appreciated his mum for stopping him from taking the mouth-watering offer.

iam_clizi said:

"Mama Frank Edward Wey Give birth to Worldwide Star Happy Mother Day Ma."

emi_liiya said:

"Happy mothers day ma, thanks for birth this soul, who has been a huge source of inspiration to me and many others."

zoba_king reacted:

"Eeeyaaaa! This is so touching. Happy Mothers’ Day ma."

omowunmi_benson said:

"May God make us such a mother that hears God on matters concerning the lives and destinies of the Nations entrusted to us as our children."

