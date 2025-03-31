Cubana Chiepriest Breaks Silence Amid Video of Alleged Baby Mama Reporting Him to Imo State Governor
- Cubana Chiepriest has broken his silence amid a viral video of Hellen Ati reporting him to Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, over a DNA dispute
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that Hellen Ati also tagged Cubana Chiefpriest's wife to a video with a message about her alleged son for the socialite
- Amid the uproar over Hellen Ati's video, Cubana Chiefpriest returned to social media with a new post, stirring reactions
Celebrity barman and socialite Pascal Ogechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest has stirred reactions online with a new post he shared amid viral videos of Hellen Ati calling him out over her son, whom she alleged had for him.
Recall that on Sunday, March 30, amid the Mothering Sunday celebration, Chiefpriest alleged baby mama Hellen reported the socialite to Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, appealing to the politician to intervene in her paternity dispute with the celebrity barman.
Tagging Governor Uzodinma and his wife, Chioma Uzodinma, to the video, she begged them to use their influence to make Chiefpriest to undergo a DNA test and take responsibility for his alleged son.
DNA battle: Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama in tears, tags his wife, pleads with Imo Governor
She also shared another video where she detailed her struggles in single handedly raising her son and tagged Chiefpriest's wife's to it.
Cubana Chiefpriest breaks silence amid Hellen Ati's video
The socialite, rather than respond to Hellen Ati, shared a cover design for his debut single, More Money, off his album CP No Small.
Captioning the post, CP wrote, "What Is Better Than Money ? Na !!! More Money !!! 2/4/2025 #MusicNaWater."
Recall that Chiefpriest's bestie Davido, in a video, spoke about his role on the soon-to-be-released song.
See Cubana Chiefpriest's post below:
Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's post
While fans anticipated the release of Cubana Chiefpriest's debut song, others advised him to agree to Hellen Ati's DNA request.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:
iroko_bass said:
"The art work make sense because your belle come out well."
nurselighta_of_abuja reacted
"If helen see dis one now she go soon set ringlight and camera dey shout PASCAL I'M TIRED."
tommybomb_official said:
"Jesus Christ is better than Money. But first give me more money make I use see road."
sinzu.monie commented:
"Just imagine even the gown wey u wear for animation not size u."
darlynspecial reacted:
"Until u get bad health problems u go know say money na nonsense, Dey play."
iam_emmacrespo said:
"This man is soo eventful. You Dey Badt Abeg."
idahosa_jr said:
"The true definition of Ogechi boys go write verse for me… can’t wait for this particular piece."
bledinash said:
"Go do DNA,stop all this gra gra."
omotayo_d_great_bartender said:
"Baba go do dna make u no let dat small boy suffer."
obyno599 said:
"Even your gown no size you for animation, music na water."
CP brags with Davido's name
Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest boasted about his music prowess with a cryptic post addressed to his arch-enemy.
He shared a video of Davido in his electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, which he took delivery of a few months ago.
Cubana Chiefpriest taunted his unnamed rival, asserting that he was not to be underestimated and that he had now entered the music industry.
