Former NURTW boss, MC Olouomo, recently threw a party weeks after clocking a new age, and he was lovingly celebrated by his friends and family

The controversial transport executive hosted many to a lavish party that also saw attendees celebrating APC’s victory in the Lagos gubernatorial elections

Legit.ng compiled some videos showing moments from the party that had top Nollywood celebrities in attendance

It was indeed a moment of double celebration for former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, who got to celebrate his birthday and the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s win in Lagos.

The top transport executive gathered friends, family members and colleagues on Tuesday, March 21, to join him in celebrating the special day.

Celebs storm MC Oluomo's birthday party. Photo: @kingmcoluomo/@goldmynetv

Videos making the rounds in the online community captured several interesting scenes from the party with top stars in attendance.

Check out a video showing the moment Yoruba stars Kamilu Kompo, and Bimbo Akinsanya, among others, scattered the dance floor at the party.

MC Oluomo’s wives were not left out of those who came out to celebrate his birthday with him. The women took turns talking about their loving husband, and they wished him better days ahead.

Watch the videos below:

The celebrant's children were also present to celebrate their father. More videos below:

Social media users react to celebs at MC Oluomo's event

Kennydotman said:

"It seems MC Oluomo is the real leader of Yoruba Nollywood."

paulrooneysolomon said:

"That’s what they like.. just give them food and nothing else will matter."

demibabygirl said:

"These ones don't deserve to be called celebrities. They don't even have self respect for themselves. Sold their conscience for radarada."

ayomide.ayodeji said:

"Country is on fire na yeye dance una dey dance with the oppressors."

Iyabo Ojo stirs reactions as she celebrates MC Olumo ‘obidiently’ on his birthday

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo set her political differences with MC Oluomo aside as she joined many of her colleagues to celebrate him on his birthday.

Iyabo took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman, who she described as her dear friend.

The actress’ birthday message has since stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as many applauded her.

