Davido and his baby mama, Sophia's fight over the custody of their daughter, Imade, has gotten fresh traction from Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and publisher

Dele Momodu maintained that the afrobeat singer and his family always had access to Imade, and the real was the payment of house rent, which he agreed with Sophia's proposition

Momodu then said he was shocked when he learnt that Davido had filed an affidavit in court claiming he did not have access to Imade

Dele Momodu, the veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, has shed more light on the legal tussle between his niece, Sophia Momodu, and the father of her child, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

In a tweet on Saturday, July 6, Momodu said he was surprised that the Afrobeat singer filed an affidavit claiming to have access to the child, Imade.

According to the publisher, David and his family always have access to the child, and when he stopped paying Imade's school fees, he brought it to his father's notice, Deji Adeleke, who cleared all the school fees and gave the child a car.

Dele Momodu disclosed that the real issue was the payment of accommodation, which Sophia suggested that Davido should pay half while she also paid half of the rent, but the Afrobeat singer rejected the offer and said he would only be paying N5 million per annum, which was not up to her demand.

He stated that:

"Sophia allowed David access to their daughter, provided she has her nanny around 24/7. The 9-year-old herself made this request, and I believe this should be favourably considered and accepted. My grand-niece had been released to go out with her cousins on several occasions."

He also disclosed how Imade spent time with Davido's family. The only time Sophia did not release Imade was when the singer's father wanted her to come with them abroad, but the single mom had booked a flight with her daughter for another event.

Davido and Sophia's quarrels started amid his new marriage to another baby mama, Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng