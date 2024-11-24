Davido's first daughter Imade showed her level of knowledge as she was taken in a session by a content creator Anita Adetola.

The celebrity daughter completed trivia phrases like - all that glitters, a bird in hand, among others

Some netizens said that Imade did well in the trivia challenge while others blasted her mother Sophia Momodu for putting her online

Celebrity kid, Imade Adeleke, displayed her intelligence as she jumped on a trivia challenge with a content creator and makeup artist Anita Adetola.

In a video, Imade, who is the daughter of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and businesswoman Sophia Momodu, completed some of the phrases seamlessly while she struggled with others.

Several netizens were impressed with her level of knowledge and they commended her and her mother. Some people admitted that they could not complete some of the phrases that was read by Anita.

However, some people were displeased that Sophia was putting her daughter on the internet and they advised her to keep her activities private.

Reactions to Imade Adeleke's trivia challenge

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Imade Adeleke's trivia challenge below:

@ms_brown1:

"Na wa oh…this is a challenge other parents have been doing with their kids oh. E reach this one you people open mouth waaaa to be shouting “she’s not smart”, “keep her out of the internet”, “carry pikin give her papa” E concern you? Why una sabi lack sense for this country sef."

@mommyasa:

"Bitter people everywhere! ‘It doesn’t sit well with me’ then stand up. ‘They told her the answers’ go tell yours. ‘Sophia and camera like 5/6’ When e reach your turn no carry camera. RADARADA."

@cynderline:

"She got most of them wrong."

@mercee_h:

"That’s a TikTok challenge for kids I guess most people here don’t listen to trend instead are shouting she got the answers wrong. It wasn’t meant to be a right answers now just whatever they think would have been better to complete the statement."

@hameedahadayi:

"Go school una no go hear. How are you accusing them of telling her what to say…when she got almost all the answers wrong. It’s just a fun game showing a beautiful and confident young girl trying her best to answer. Sophia you are doing a good job raising a confident young lady."

@x_mandax:

"Telling her what to say before you set camera doesn’t go well for me."

Imade tackles mum in video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amidst the birthday celebrations for Imade Adeleke, who turned nine, a video of her and her mum, Sophia Momodu, went viral.

In the clip, Imade and Sophia were on Question-and-Answer show where the young girl shared what she thinks of her mum and things she wishes to change about her.

During the QnA session, Imade noted four things she would love to change about her mum and her home rules.

