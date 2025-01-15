Media personality Mr Jollof has shared what made him to leave the United Kingdom after he planned to spend three weeks in the foreign land

He added that he was missing his state governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and he had no choice but to come back home

In a video, he shared when he was at the airport and when he returned to Nigeria, after revealing the period he stayed in the UK

Media personality Mr Jollof has complained about the cold weather in the United Kingdom, and he noted that it was what prompted him to return back to Nigeria.

In a video, he wore a black long sleeve shirt, held his winter jacket, and his travelling bag. According to him, he was missing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, and he could not wait to see him.

Mr Jollof shares why he left UK to Nigeria. Image credit: @_mr_jollof_/IG

Source: Instagram

His post gathered mixed reactions as netizens shared their opinions about it. Some people advised that he should have travelled with his family while others tackled him for travelling to the UK during the winter season.

Mr Jollof reveals why he left the UK

Mr Jollof, who is a senior special adviser on New Media to the Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, shared a video of him when he returned to Nigeria. He added that it was not him that cold would kill. Besides, he has left the UK for whoever desires to travel there.

Aside from sharing his take on different issues, Mr Jollof has been involved in several dramas online including with social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM). During their exchange, VDM made some allegations against him and alleged that Mr Jollof's wife was the one who influenced some people to get him the government job.

Watch Mr Jollof's videos in the link.

Reactions as Mr Jollof returns to Nigeria

Check out some of the reactions as Mr Jollof returns to Nigeria from the UK below:

@vaffan.kulo:

"Travelling without family is not flex. When you begin enter that way with family, I go begin take you serious."

@mr_presiden0050:

"Omo Deltans money just dah burn for Mr Jollof head. Since sheriff win see aa you come dey fresh."

@egie_murphy:

"Who dey go abroad for winter season?

@paulezekiel63:

"You for stay make body tell you, and you say you won go Canada."

@jessicaposh1:

"Jollof London wey nor even cold, I wish na Scotland or Manchester you go. Meaning, you for don reach Nigeria since."

@mayocpt:

"I love abroad o but the cold eh you can just do anything freely shu. I run come back o."

Mr Jollof sues VDM over adultery claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Jollof had written a writ of summon to social media activist, Verydarkman, weeks after he called him out.

VDM had called out Mr Jollof and questioned his qualification before he was made SSA, he claimed his wife slept her way through.

In the post sighted by Legit.ng, Mr Jollof gave VDM some days to appear in court and respond to his lawsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng