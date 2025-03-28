Peller journeys back to the Ikorodu furniture workshop where he mastered carpentry skills before his rise to fame

He shares heartfelt moments with his former boss and colleagues, reflecting on the days that shaped his hustle

The viral video captures fans’ hearts, igniting waves of nostalgia and pride across Nigerian social media

Habeeb Hamzat, the TikTok sensation Nigerians know as Peller, has tugged at the nation’s heartstrings with a poignant return to the carpentry workshop in Ikorodu where he once laboured before fame came knocking.

The Instagram Reel, dropped on March 26, 2025, shows the Lagos-born star stepping into the dusty, tool-strewn space that marked his early grind.

Peller visits former furniture shop. Photo Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Dressed in his laid-back style, Peller trades laughs and stories with his former boss and the workshop crew.

The video shows where he learnt the ropes of furniture-making, a skill he wielded before TikTok turned him into a household name. The workshop, alive with the clatter of hammers and the scent of sawdust, feels like a time capsule of Peller’s pre-fame life.

See the video here:

Reactions as Peller visits former furniture mentor

@abisco_events said:

"Definitely the boss must be good to him, to be remembered in such way. Well done @peller089_12"

@grocircularfarms

"The man probably did him well no be Oga wey dey hide knowledge"

flemxy231 noted:

"This boy dey do eye service forget"

@iam_highly_favoured_4ever replied:

"Don’t let them kill you like Mohbad oh"

@alpha_rare_beast said:

"Future furniture.. hummmm 🧐🧐🧐🧐 hun what a smart move 😂😂😂😂"

@oreofe_maintain said:

"What is it about learning furniture in Ikorodu ? Mobad learnt furniture in Ikorodu and became a super star, Peller also learnt furniture in there and he is a super ⭐.Guys, what are you waiting for ??? 😂😂😂😂😂"

@tolzz_beautyline commented:

"Never forget ur beginning or root"

@mtskincare_spa replied:

"peller my boy 😍😍😍😍.Ologo omo"

@Folasheycrown22 said:

"I like this boy sha, if you know him tell him to avoid handshake this period. Oju lari."

@Western32076704 replied:

"All i see is a damage control, somewhere that he didn’t go before now. Why is it now that he spoke recklessly and people calling him out that he remembered to visit his former boss and even went to his former school too? We too mumu for this country walai."

@Kimblarq noted:

"I believe people on this X app are wiser than tiktok people but seems theres no difference with all your unnecessary post about people like this 😞"

@JamesMba6 said:

"Let it be igbo person that did what useless peller did, come and see words from Yorubastards, but those phools won’t see fault with him now, very carword in nature"

@Er0r_404 said:

"If you watch his content, it says a lot about you. Stop arguing with people who absorb his content I rather be a hater than to reason with people who watch him."

@Odibaba16 replied:

"All of old on happy fools in this x just day jealous this boy anyhow for no reason I understand the boy is living you people dream life at age of 19 know be Peller do u na"

Peller visits his old boss in his carpenter shop. Photo Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller patronises old friends' businesses

Recall Legit.ng reported when rolled into Ikorodu to boost a mate’s clothing hustle.

He arrived with soldiers, dropped N500k on garms, and left locals buzzing with excitement.

It’s another chapter of Peller keeping it real with his people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng