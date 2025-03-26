VeryDarkMan's friend and singer Dkokopee has returned to Nigeria from China, as he shared a video of himself in Lagos

Recall that VeryDarkMan and Dkokopee were spotted together during their stay in the Asian country

While VeryDarkMan in a recent video revealed he was in Ivory Coast, Dkokopee's return to the country has seen netizens asking about the critic's whereabouts

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan's ally and singer Dkokope, on Tuesday, March 25, announced his return to Nigeria from the Asian country China.

Dkokopee revealed he landed in Lagos following his return trip from China as he shared a video of himself and a lady whom he enrolled in an automobile training school.

Dkokopee announces his return to Nigeria. Credit: dkokopee

Source: Instagram

"As soon as I landed in Lagos today , I went straight to Enrol My first female who wanted to learn about Automobiles …. Because I know the importance of empowering and training the girl child !!

Apart from MUSIC , as long as it will benefit and grow the Nigerian youths Count me in … I ready use my last money do am , call me mumu , I no really send …I will do what ever it takes to help as many I can , get a better tomorrow!" Dkokopee said.

Recall that Dkokopee travelled to China alongside VeryDarkMan, with the duo spending a few weeks in Asia, displaying beautiful scenes from the country to Nigerians.

However, Dkokopee's return to the country has raised questions about VeryDarkMan's whereabouts.

Fans query Verydarkman's whereabouts. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Unlike Dkokopee, who has announced his return to the country, VeryDarkMan had previously shared a video of himself in Ivory Coast.

Watch the video Dkokopee shared as he returns to Nigeria from China:

Reactions as VDM's friend returns to Nigeria

While many penned welcome back messages to Dkokopee, others quizzed him about VeryDarkMan's whereabouts, with some suggesting VDM was trying to stay away from Nigeria.

Recall that a court had issued an arrest warrant against VeryDarkMan over his legal dispute with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

kingsleychucks said:

"Bro my love for you and VDM knows no boundaries. I don defend una tire. Nigeria must be better."

legac_y95 reacted:

"Welcome back and thank God for journey mercies."

iamimmanuelson said:

"So basically VDM go Dey Abuja like this! Make I go meet am o."

chideraaniezue reacted:

"Where vdm Dey abi him Dey run lol."

gamesacade said:

"Why China camera view different from Nija view. I have been wandering.. anyways kudos kokopi... Sorry dkokopee. Thank you for adding your own contribution to societal development..."

ceedic222 reacted:

"Una don land already."

ju7ee07 said:

"God go bless you and VDM more grace."

johnjoy295 wrote:

"Welcome back bro abeg waiting u buy for me."

teeglams_fabulous said:

"Kokopee ...Welcome back home....We miss U."

Dkokpee speaks on VDM's behalf

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's friend Dkokopee reacted to the arrest warrant against the critic.

Dkokopee said Nigerians know who to hold should anything happen to VDM.

The singer also made bold claims about plans against VDM.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng