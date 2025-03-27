Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo finally met with her daughter Priscy and her husband, Juma Jux, in Lagos after their Tanzanian wedding

The movie star gave the new couple a warm welcome at her restaurant in Lagos, and the sweet meeting was captured on video

Several netizens reacted to the video of Iyabo Ojo meeting with Priscy and Juma Jux in Lagos after their honeymoon

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux, finally returned to Lagos after their honeymoon in Saudi Arabia to prepare for their Nigerian wedding.

In a video that was posted on social media, the sweet moment Iyabo Ojo finally met the new couple was captured on camera.

Fans gush as Iyabo Ojo meets Priscy and Juma Jux in Lagos after Saudi honeymoon. Photos: @jux.priscy / IG

In the clip, Iyabo Ojo walked into her Fespris restaurant in Lagos to meet the couple already waiting for her. Priscy’s husband, Juma Jux, was the first to spot her and gave the movie star a tight hug.

Priscy Ojo stood in the background as she patiently waited for her turn to greet her mother. Iyabo Ojo eventually grabbed a chair and joined the newly married couple at their table.

Food and drinks were also brought in to entertain them. See the videos below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo meets Juma Jux and Priscy in Lagos

The heartwarming videos of Iyabo Ojo reuniting with Juma Jux and Priscy in Lagos got many of their fans talking on social media. Majority of them gushed over their loving relationship:

Now2020peace said:

“Lovely ... God bless you all❤️❤️❤️ Jux please love your wife forever😍😍.”

Asiamusa39 wrote:

“Our favorite couple y’all 😍.”

Mosyrose said:

“Tanzania and Nigeria for life😍😍😍.”

Mahtoobm said:

“Always marry your best friend.”

Lizzy_akinyemi wrote:

“Last night's dinners is really delicious @JumaHadiza and family you are really enjoy,, more.”

Alhajakudirat_jewelries said:

“Haaaaaaaaa this Rice and Chicken dey enter my eyes😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

0_babyola wrote:

“Iyawo and camera 5&6😂.”

Chiluba_makete wrote:

“That wife of Jux is recording even juice😢.”

Zarasillah said:

“This is love ❤️.”

Chee.bby said:

“Priscy and taking pictures ehh.”

Tejiarimiyo said:

“Our inlaw you are BLESSED!!!”

Olasinde1 said:

“This is the third time I'm watching this❤️.”

Priscy Ojo's husband Juma Jux exposes chat with Nigerian lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo's husband, made it to the front line of Nigerian blogs after he shared a post online.

The singer, who recently introduced his wife to the former president of Tanzania, ignited an online debate.

Priscy's man went on his official Snapchat account to share a message he received from a Nigerian lady. Apparently, the lady reached out to Juma Jux to inform him of her desire to get married to one of His Tanzanian brothers. She went on to say that she does not mind converting to Islam.

Many Nigerian netizens were not pleased with the lady's message to Priscy Ojo's husband and they made sure to lambaste her.

