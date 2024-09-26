Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has left fans drooling over how he takes care of his wife, Tiwi

In a video posted on social media, the movie star showed off his cooking skills as he prepared a meal for his wife

Tiwi’s reaction to her husband’s meal drew a series of interesting comments from fans on social media

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi has made headlines after he made a meal for his wife, Tiwi, and shared the video online.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a clip of himself cheffing it up in the kitchen as he prepared different meals for himself and his partner.

The movie star made some grilled salmon and steamed vegetables with potatoes for himself and prepared pasta and some broth for Tiwi.

Fans react to video of Kunle Remi cooking for wife. Photos: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Kunle Remi talked fans through how he was making the food and also included the clip of him serving his wife her meal in the bedroom.

Later on in the video, the Nollywood star went to pack his wife’s plates, and she complimented him on the meal. According to Tiwi, it was the best food her husband had ever prepared for her in her life.

She said:

“It’s the best meal you’ve ever made for me in my life.”

See Kunle Remi’s cooking video below:

Fans react as Kunle Remi cooks for wife

Kunle Remi’s wife’s reaction to the meal he prepared for her as well as the actor’s cooking video had netizens talking. Read some of what they had to say below:

nana_chukwuebuka:

“😂😂😂😂Baba let’s hear word abeg.”

Mariam.olabisi:

“Babaaa you sabi the cooking fhingz🙌😂.”

prettyqweenmodupeola:

“Babami you dey cook😂.”

Hephz_patisserie:

“Wait!! U dey use bare hand slice rodo😮?”

__kkitan__12:

“Husband material.”

Iniabasi._:

“😂😂it’s the hand on the waist for me.”

veetallys:

“You don wash away every nutrient wey that ugu fit give you 😂.”

eblig_collectionz:

“What’s up with people seeing men that knows how to cook as red flag😂make una dey play😂😂😂.”

Kaan_jam:

“That oil wey Kunle use cook na only ritualistic fit afford am now o. The oil good kpa.”

Janelaw45:

“This cracked me up real good 😂.”

iamitohan_p:

“Everybody sha get wetin dey do them for this country 😂😂… love wan wound some people , still some people dey drag court matter 😂😂😂 this country sweet shaaa😂😂.”

omowunmiojaokomo:

“This was so interesting to watch baba mi!😄💙.”

leeeymarrrrh:

“I just like his funny speech … Saro the chef.”

Julie_iphy:

“Voice over is killing me 😂.”

Kunle Remi shares wife's throwbacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, sparked a discussion on social media after an Instagram post was shared.

The movie star shared a throwback video of his wife, accompanied by a funny caption on his official page.

According to the actor, the video was from before he met her. He also added that he wishes to be able to hack her gallery because of how funny it is.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng