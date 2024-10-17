Looking good has always been actress Iyabo Ojo's trademark and it paid off for her as she attended Omoni Oboli's movie premiere

The movie star wore a gorgeous outfit as she stepped out to the event, which got her nice comments from her fans

Omoni Oboli announced that after a careful assessment, Iyabo Ojo's outfit won the Best Dressed award at the movie premiere

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has won the Best Dressed award at the movie premiere of Omoni Oboli's movie, Wives on Strike.

Iyabo Ojo wins Best Dressed award at Omoni Oboli's movie premiere. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris, @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

According to Omoni, Nigerian fashionistas brought their creativity, A-game, and intentionality. After careful evaluation, she announced that Iyabo won the female category of Best Dressed award with a prize of $1000 (N1.6m).

The mother of three and grandmother of one described Iyabo as special and a true fashion icon. She noted that the Queen Mother, as Iyabo is fondly called, lit up Wives on Strike premiere with class.

She also thanked Boz Diamonds, Wanneka Hair, and Buchymix for supporting the Best-Dressed award category.

On her part, Iyabo Ojo thanked Omoni for the award, adding that it was humbling for her. Fans of the 46-year-old also hailed her fashion sense and stated that her award was well deserved.

See Omoni Oboli's post below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo-s Best Dressed award

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Iyabo Ojo's award below:

@omonioboli:

"It’s $1000 people."

@iyaboojofespris:

"Wow, thanks, my love @omonioboli... I'm truly humbled."

@ayodejiolawunmiayobami:

"Wait who is comparing herself to the queen mother?"

@adiatoke:

"Very well deserved. She ate and over ate."

@irenejob:

"This was a powerful look. This is also my best dressed. Congratulations."

@isioma_yocambel:

"Make una forget Iyabo Ojo dey dress. No worry."

@paigeadunola:

"She definitely deserves the win.

@sexyomo05:

"Queen mother at the top and on top."

@salome_global_servic:

"Wow, Iyabo actually nailed it. Yeah, she deserves it. Congratulations sis."

Iyabo Ojo, others storm Omoni's movie premiere

Earlier, Nollywood stars were on standby as their colleague Omoni Oboli premiered her movie Wives on Strike on Sunday, October 13.

They looked dashing in their magnificent outfits which turned heads and had their fans praising them.

Omoni, who was surrounded by friends and loved ones, looked breathtaking in the dresses she wore.

Source: Legit.ng