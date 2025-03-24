Nigerian preacher, Pastor Femi Lazarus, has apparently ended his debate with singer Timi Dakolo, over the fees of gospel singers

The pastor took to his Instagram page to finally agree with Dakolo while promising that the church would do better

This new move from Femi Lazarus quickly drew the attention of Nigerians and many of them had things to say about it

Nigerian pastor, Femi Lazarus, has finally conceded in his argument with singer, Timi Dakolo, to the surprise of some netizens.

Recall that the Light Nation Church’s founder sparked an online debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform. Timi Dakolo fired back by saying singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet. He also went as far as exposing that Pastor Femi Lazarus charges $150 for his ministry school.

This disclosure sparked a heated debate with more people lending their voices to the matter on social media.

Nigerians react as Pastor Femi Lazarus finally agrees with Timi Dakolo.

Pastor Femi Lazarus ends beef with Timi Dakolo

Shortly after Timi Dakolo shared details about Femi Lazarus’ ministry school, the pastor took to social media to finally make amends.

The preacher called Timi Dakolo a legend who deserves his flowers while agreeing that the RnB singer was right with his concerns.

Not stopping there, Femi Lazarus added that better structures would be built with hosts and guests doing better because the pain is being felt from the pulpit to the pew.

The Nigerian pastor accompanied his goodwill post with a photo of himself with Timi Dakolo. His caption reads:

“My brother @timidakolo is a music legend. Give him his flowers. What a man! He genuinely carries the burdens of musicians. His concerns are real. I love you. Better structures will be built. Pain is real. From pulpit to the pew, the pain is real, but we will be fine. This generation will not have a carryover of pain. Hosts will do better, Guests will do better. We will have a better nation together.”

See Femi Lazarus’ post below:

Reactions as Femi Lazarus finally supports Timi Dakolo

Pastor Femi Lazarus’ post where he finally ended his disagreement with Timi Dakolo took many netizens by surprise. However, several of them were pleased with the development:

Nigerians react as Pastor Femi Lazarus finally ends beef with Timi Dakolo.

Tastee_treasures said:

“Awwww. Respect!”

Onioloruntoba said:

“This is it! I love it!!!”

Rockson.ateli said:

“Spiritual things that involves money is dead on arrival. That's why during the time of jesus on earth he avoided money.”

Ay_maxeey said:

“Now this is what the church is about!❤️.”

Thejumoke wrote:

“Thank you Jesus! Thank you the spirit of the prophets!”

Seunbharbs wrote:

“Apostle Sir You are Wisdom Personified💯💯Nothing anybody wan tell me!!!!”

Sunniesnaresglobal wrote:

“What the Enemy meant for evil, God has turned it around….. Thank you Jesus.”

Sheisliona wrote:

“The power of Ecclesia. Wisdom is profitable to direct.”

Praiseglobe said:

“Love at its best! This is the Message! Living Epistles! I love Apostle @femilazarus1 ❤️.”

Thecharisgabriel wrote:

“Father for a reason 🥰.”

Bankywellington said:

“I've just been waiting for this moment. Thank you Jesus 😂 We move.”

Yemi_adeye wrote:

“The weight of the love and responsibility you carry, Daddy, always leaves me speechless. No one truly understands it. And because no one can predict what’s next, words are often spoken that leave behind guilt, words that can never be taken back.”

Daniel Regha reacts to Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo debate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reacted that Nigerian social media critic, Daniel Regha, shared his opinion on the debate between Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo.

On his official X page, Regha tweeted about Pastor Femi Lazarus’ fees for his ministry school. According to him, what stood out in the situation was how the preacher even had standard and premium training packages which he believes causes discrimination.

