Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, has shared a remembrance post about his late mother. The crossdresser who has been living a low-key life ever since he relocated shared an emotional post online.

Bobrisky went online, using his official Instagram handle, to express his hurt at the remembrance of his late mother.

Bob shared how his mother died, and how he had been the one shouldering the never-ending responsibilities of his brother.

The crossdresser, for the first time, disclosed how he took up such a huge responsibility at such a tender age and how much strength he needs to carry on.

"Mummy !!! Mummy !!! Mummy !!! I missed calling you mummy that alone break my heart into pieces . After you left a lot happen but we still thank God for life. I remember 28 October 2008 you called me and said bobo Omo mi incase i don’t make it back to Nigeria pls take care of ur brother. I asked you why should i be the one to take care my brother?"

"You said because you feel I’m stronger and have got thick skin .sadly the next day I heard you pass away in MECCA Saudi 🥲🥲🥲. I keep screaming mummy mummy but you are far gone from dis world. You left myself, my elder brother and ur own mother which happen to be my grandmother.

"I took up ur responsibility at young age to take care of ur mother till now. Today she’s 87yrs and very healthy. My elder brother is not comfortable like me so i keep helping him cos you told me to take care of them. He got married and have two kids.. I’m still the one taking care of them till date. Mummy ur baby need more strength to continue dis responsibility."

"I went through hell in Nigeria as at 2024, i lost so much money, I can’t come online to cry because many of them will laugh at me because they have been waiting for this moment. Mummy i need ur strength right now. I can’t say much here on the internet all i need now is more strength."

Bobrisky mercilessly roars at VDM

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky descended on VeryDrakMan over his case with Nedu and others.

Recall that VDM and Bobrisky were at loggerheads before he left the country after the critic released evidence against him.

In a new lengthy post, Bobrisky did not hold back in expressing how bitter he feels about VDM to the public, triggering reactions from fans.

