Late Nigerian movie icon Mr Ibu received a posthumous award at the recent Humour Awards

Stella Maris Okafor spoke on her late husband's legacy and how his impact has continued to reverberate through the entertainment industry

The widow in the emotional clip spoke about the fun moments she shared with the deceased while recounting how they met

Nollywood actor John Okafor, best known as Mr Ibu, was posthumously honoured at the third edition of the Humour Awards.

The African Mr Bean, who sadly passed away on March 2, 2024, received the prestigious award presented by the event organisers on October 11.

In a recent video, Stella Maris Okafor, the wife of the departed thespian shared what the award meant to her and the family, noting that her late husband would have appreciated the honour from wherever he may be.

Speaking on the legacy he left behind, Stella noted Mr Ibu was loved by many. She mentioned that she still feels his impact to date, from how his fans and netizens react positively to any social media posts on her late husband.

The widow highlighted how most people try to replicate his unique comic style as she recounted how they met in the industry.

What Mr Ibu's wife misses about him

During the media chat, Stella Marris noted that the late actor was a good father and husband. She said she misses her husband so much.

The widow fondly recalled how late Mr Ibu would often ask her to prepare meals for him and his friends whenever he was coming home.

“I miss the way he calls me on his way and say First Class set table for 5 or 10. Because he knows I can cook. Then he comes home with his friends. They will come to eat my food and all. I miss everything about that.”

She also took time to express her gratitude to the Humour Awards organisers for honouring her late husband's legacy.

