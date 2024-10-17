Late Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s widow, Stellamaris Okafor, has taken to social media to mourn him on his birthday

The movie veteran died on March 2, 2024, and he would have turned 63 on October 17, 2024

Mr Ibu’s wife took to social media to reminisce on their fun times together to mark his first posthumous birthday

Late Nigerian actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s widow, Stellamaris, has taken to social media to mark his first posthumous birthday.

The Nollywood veteran would have turned 63 on October 17, 2024, and his widow took to social media to honour his memory.

Recall that on March 2, 2024, Mr Ibu died after a long battle with an illness and his demise threw the country into mourning.

Fans mourn as Mr Ibu's wife marks his first posthumous birthday. Photos: @realiburess

To mark his first posthumous birthday, Mr Ibu’s widow posted a series of photos of herself and her late husband on her Instagram page, and she accompanied them with an emotional caption.

According to Stellamaris, it is the first time they won’t be together on his birthday, and she misses him so much. She also added that the late actor always cherished and celebrated his birthdays.

In her words:

“Today is my late husband’s birthday (Mr IBU) This will mark the first birthday without him celebrating with us here.I can’t forget how he used to cherished and celebrate his birthdays… We miss him so much. May his soul continue to rest in eternal peace Amen 🙏.”

See her post below:

Fans react as Mr Ibu’s widow marks his birthday

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to Mr Ibu’s widow’s posthumous birthday post for the late actor. Read what they had to say below:

Lucyrichcake:

“Legend 😢 may ur soul continue to rest in perfect peace 🙏.”

Charming_ebony:

“Hmmmm ds life self😢. Happy posthumous birthday Legend.”

blessitygraphics:

“Happy posthumous birthday boss! Your legacy lives on.”

jaylove_i:

“Happy posthumous birthday sir, we love and celebrate you even in death, you will always be remembered Sir 🙏.”

iamchigolden:

“😢 Odogwu Nwoke.happy posthumous birthday papi 🎂.”

bensonokonkwo_official_:

“May his soul continue to rest in peace😢.”

Mhiz_julie27:

“Happy posthumous birthday 🎂.”

frankb.t.c:

“Happy birthday sir.”

dukeofbarking:

“May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace 🙏.”

lilith6951:

“Rest on legend.”

preciouschidimmaofficial:

“Happy posthumous birthday legend.”

Officialfavourabraham:

“Happy birthday to the one and only Mr. Ibu. May your soul continue to rest in peace.”

Realnaimeh:

“May his soul rest in peace 😢.”

Official_gentle_gideon:

“Happy posthumous birthday legend 🕊️.”

nekluscakes:

“Chai we miss u dearly Ibu.”

Kiabuin:

“Amen! Never forget the laughter,fun and entertainment he gave us.”

onyiangel_cute:

“It’s well keep resting in peace sir we Ur fans loves you.”

