The oldest son of famous Nigerian singer Davido, Dawson, has turned five to the joy of many fans on social media

The 30BG boss’ baby mama, Larissa London, took to her Snapchat page to share photos from his party

Davido’s son’s birthday photos made the rounds on social media and fans wasted no time in sharing their mixed reactions

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s oldest son, Dawson, is now five years old, to the joy of fans.

The Grammy-nominated musician’s son turned five on March 23, 2025, and snaps from his birthday party were posted on social media.

Davido's oldest son Dawson celebrates 5th birthday. Photos: @davido / IG, Larissa London / Snapchat

Source: Instagram

Davido’s baby mama, Larissa London, took to her Snapchat page to post photos of her son having a good time on his big day. A Sonic Hedgehog-themed party was organised to mark Dawson’s new age.

Dawson rocked a beige-coloured suit as his mother wore a cute milk-maid dress while taking photos with the birthday boy.

See Dawson’s birthday photos below:

Reactions as Davido’s son Dawson marks 5th birthday

The photos from Davido’s son’s 5th birthday party made the rounds on social media and numerous netizens reacted. Some of them had questions about OBO not posting Dawson’s birthday online:

Davido's son Dawson turns 5. Photos: @davido, @larissalondon

Source: Instagram

Official_queen_cassy said:

“He’s so grown.”

Bimbimherself wrote:

“He looks like Imade a lot.”

Hawttcoco__ said:

“How time flies God bless him more.”

Miere_ave wrote:

“Let me go check if Davido posted o.”

Demo_d004 said:

“Young davido 😻.”

Yourdigitalgrowthpartner said:

“The davido resemblance don disappear.”

Lexibee21 said:

“Time flies. Why Davido no dey post am?”

Poshest_living said:

“This particular baby mama go dey cash out on low bc she’s not noisy like others.”

Chi_beke_chi wrote:

“Men ehn.. why is it dat dey can’t keep their preek one place and save their wifes dramas.. anyways happy birthday little man may God keep u.”

Sinath_tosin said:

“Cute baby boy❤️.”

Davido's baby mama Larissa London drags Cardi B

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in 2024 that Davido’s baby mama, Larissa London, was in the news over her reaction to US rapper Cardi B and her ex-husband Offset’s drama.

Recall that social media was buzzing with rumours of Cardi B sleeping with another man while heavily pregnant with her third child for Offset. The rapper’s estranged husband made a messy accusation on the internet, and many netizens debated it.

Following the rumours trailing Cardi B and Offset’s relationship, one of Davido’s baby mamas, Larissa London, took to social media via her Snapchat account to react. According to her, Cardi needed to respect the baby’s innocent soul and not lose herself trying to keep up with a man. Larissa London’s reaction to Cardi B and Offset’s drama soon drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Some of them dropped their hot takes in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng