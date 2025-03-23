Ace designer Veekee James is letting everyone know that she has the sweetest father-in-law and is proud

The media personality went online to celebrate her husband's dad most sweetly, making him the envy of many

Her post about him, and some messages she shared, ignited mixed reactions from social media users

Veekee James and her father-in-law have buzzed social media after she lovingly celebrated his 70th birthday.

The content creator, who is always in the news for 'overly displaying' her marriage online showed off her proud father-in-law.

Veekee James's birthday post about her father-in-law ignites reactions online. Credit: @Veekee_james

Source: Instagram

To prove how thoughtful her father-in-law is, the designer shared some sweet messages he had sent her.

One read:

"Your birthday presents another opportunity to celebrate your life and exemplary leadership in your field. You are a pride to your generation. You have been a source of light to Atere and James families in particular and Nigeria at large."

"Your goodness and robust generosity to mankind stand you out all times. My prayer is that as you increase in years, so shall your health and wisdom blossom. You shall celebrate your next birthday vith twins in Jesus mighty name."

Veekee also wrote:

"You and mom raised the best husband in the world for me 🥺🥹I love you so much daddy 🥰 Happy 70th birthday daddy ❤️."

Veekee James cheers her father-in-law on his 70th birthday. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

See Veekee's post here:

Fans react to Veekee's bday post for father-in-law

Read some reactions below:

@folagade_banks said:

"Happy birthday to Fikayo Jaymes Father-inlove ❤️🙌 wishing grandpa many happy returns… oremi una no go serve turkey or beef ? you gerrit??🤔🤔."

@just_faith_22 said:

"As you are praying for a partner also pray for good in-laws that are filled with so much love to give ❤️."

@jenny_okofu said:

"He speaks eloquently. He even punctuates rightly. Loveeettt."

@hee_vee_ay said:

"As e dey sweet you e dey pain them!! Yo!! You are backed by this man!!👏👏😂😂😂."

@hee_vee_ay said:

"Do not allow any negative comment on social media deter you from achieving your goals! I heard that!"

@chinesewithsarah_ said:

"So beautiful to watch 😍. Most parent are more intentional about their female child being the best version of themselves while leaving the male Child to do whatever pleases him. The irony of this is that they’ve forgotten that the female Child you trained so well will end up marrying the male child of the other parent that wasn’t trained and this affects a lot of marriages these days."

@hee_vee_ay said:

"I understand you more than you understand yourself. What a supportive Father inlaw! Happy birthday Sir!❤️."

@memeksaviour said:

"I'm not crying 😭😭 I promise 😢😢😢. This is the sweetest thing I've seen this week ❤️."

Critics tear into Veekee James' husband

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the internet truly never forgets, as this was the case with Veekee James and her husband after they shared Christmas pictures.

Veekee dropped spicy pictures on Christmas Day and made everyone gush over how cute they looked as a couple.

However, critics quickly revisited the designer's revelations from a game she played with her husband, throwing him under fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng