Popular Nigerian actor turned politician, Yul Edochie , has announced that he has dropped his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections

, Yul made the announcement when he declared that he wanted to run on the platform of APGA but shelved the idea

He admitted that the party lacks capacity to win a presidential election at the moment, Nigerians have reacted differently to his announcement

Ace Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, has made an important announcement concerning his presidential ambition.

The actor took to his verified Twitter page to announce that he will no longer be running for president under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Yul Edochie drops presidential ambition. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul said after he had had a series of meetings and consultations, they came to the conclusion that APGA did not have the capacity to win a presidential election at the moment.

Check out his tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to Yul's announcement

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Yul Edochie's announcement concerning his presidential ambition.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

ChineduPhilip13:

"I guess you should have started with local government chairman."

Diplomatic1908:

"But you already won a Presidential Election in Judy Austin now?"

LijokaO:

"Aside that,you don't have the popularity across the 36 states in Nigeria,I bet people in katsina will think u are a spare part seller,use ur resources to support ur brother,PO, after all,only one ndigbo can be president. Thanks."

Ecdomson11:

"So your party need meetings and deliberation to realise wetin primary school child know. Una really nor get many capacity."

Westruns:

"Start small even House of Assembly. Then you can try Anambra governorship. Even Peter Obi we all want now was once a governor."

Yul Edochie joins 2023 presidential race

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie commenced his campaign to become Nigeria's next president in the year 2023.

The actor in a lengthy statement spoke on why he deserved to be the next president of the country, adding that he didn't insult anyone even when he was dragged on social media.

Yul went on to say everything that happened in the past few days was God preparing him for the presidential seat.

Source: Legit.ng