Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomiku, has penned down an emotional message to her second father on social media

Only days after her private wedding, Ayomikun wrote a touching message to describe the man she calls dad while ignoring her biological father

The heartfelt post moved many Nigerians as they reacted to the bride’s sweet words to the father figure in her life

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomiku, has written down an emotional message to her second father, Pope Soji Alabi.

On March 17, 2025, only a few days after her private wedding, the new bride took to her official Instagram page to dedicate a touching post to the one and only father figure in her life.

Recall that in November 2020, Ayomiku’s biological father surfaced on social media claiming that Tope Alabi blocked his access to their child for 22 years.

Nigerians react as Tope Alabi's daughter thanks her second dad. Photos: @the_ayomikualabi, @tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

Amid the drama surrounding Ayomiku’s parentage, she made a bold statement on social media about who she considers to be her father.

On her Instagram page, Tope Alabi’s daughter gushed over how Soji Alabi is a father indeed and a man after her own heart. According to her, he loves her beyond words and penning down the message to him left tears in her eyes.

Ayomiku Alabi wrote:

“A father indeed !!! A man very much After my heart ❤️ A man of timber and caliber. A man whose love has been my pillar. I type this with tears in my eyes because where do I start from ? This man loves me beyond words, I can’t begin to explain or express it. I love you with every bone in my body and every flesh on my skin.

Thank you for being the best father to ever father me ❤️ from childhood up until the day you gave my hands in marriage to Olu. And even right now you continue to father me. May you reap the reward of every labour. May you reap the fruits of coming from Lagos to iwo every weekend. May your reap fruits of always being there on my birthdays. OLUSOJI MI OWON. I love you baami ❤️”

See her post below:

Reactions as Tope Alabi’s daughter thanks second dad

The emotional message Ayomiku Alabi dedicated to her father only days after her wedding moved many Nigerians to tears:

Tinulicious_foods said:

“This made me teary..”

I_am_mamazee said:

“God’s blessings on Daddy’s always🙏.”

Segigo said:

“Congratulations AY❤️🔥👏👏God bless your home.”

Okitemmy said:

“So emotional 😢.”

Prophetelijahofficial wrote:

“Awnnn am blushing. Great father indeed.”

Akuwabyroot said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we all love sir .. you shall and will reap the fruit of your labour.”

@officialpopesojialabi:

“A Father in all its meaning🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌You are so blessed to have him as your Dad.”

Ibk_damola_ said:

“I'm teary right now😭Baba daada! We are so blessed to have you daddy @officialpopesojialabi Thank you all the sacrifices and your undiluted love for us all... God bless and keep you for us IJN! Ounje Omo, aje dale loruko jesu, ninu Ile Ra pipe..Amin! Mrs Bantale ❤️ Your Joy is forever intact 🙏.”

Queenbanke said:

“See who just cut onions 😢. Thanks for all you do dear father @officialpopesojialabi . Your reward is here and your shall live long to enjoy all you have labour for in good health. Thank you sir.”

Coleabiodun said:

“I can't hold back tears with this write up😢may he never labour in vain on you all.”

Wonderland2240 said:

“This made me so teary. Thankyou Ayomiku, for cooperating with him to father you.”

Claraodeyemi said:

“I hope the biological father won’t come out one day when you ‘blow’ to say ‘oko idi mi ni mo fi bi’.”

Oyedepo prays for Tope Alabi's daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tope Alabi’s daughter Ayomiku’s wedding has continued to trend days after the event as a new clip of the newly wedded couple with Bishop David Oyedepo of Faith Tabernacle aka Winners Chapel emerged on social media.

A few days after her lavish wedding, Ayomikun and her husband had the opportunity to meet with Bishop David Oyedepo.

Ayomikun shared a video of the revered clergyman laying hands on her and her husband's head as they knelt before him in prayers.

Source: Legit.ng