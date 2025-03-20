Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson was recently pitted against his colleague, Efa Iwara, on social media

A troll started an online debate after claiming that Timini wasn’t a good actor and compared his skills to Iwara’s own

Timini caught wind of the viral post and his reaction to it also made the rounds, causing fans to drop their hot takes

Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson clapped back at a troll on social media who compared him to his colleague, Efa Iwara.

It all started when an X (Twitter) user, @Ariathedoll shared a tweet where she claimed that Timini could not act. According to her, if there is a competition, his colleague Efa Iwara would beat him hands down at acting.

Not stopping there, she added that the flirting roles the actor is known for are always cringe and corny. In her words:

“Timini CANNOT act. In an act off, Efa will tear his singlet. The “flirting” you people praise so much is corny, cringe worthy ish.”

See the tweet below:

Timini reacts as troll says he can’t act

It did not take long for Timini to see the viral tweet where he was described as a terrible actor. In reaction to it, the film star called the troll’s attempt a PR stunt while adding that he has been in the acting game for 15 years with loyal fans who support him.

He wrote:

“I can smell a PR campaign from a mile away and tbh, it’s getting boring. Push your fav in peace and leave my name out of the conversations. I’ve found my tribe and they love my work. 15 years strong.”

See Timini’s tweet below:

Reactions as Timini claps back at troll

Timini’s response to the online troll who said he was a bad actor and compared him to Efa Iwara got other netizens taking sides in the debate.

Ladyalexonsm said:

“That’s exactly what I thought when I saw the tweet. Just say I love Efa. No need to drag someone else.”

_pearlmind_ said:

“Are you people joking 😂😂😂😂please Timini alone abeg.”

Esua.iquo said:

“Reply wey carry weight👏👏👏👏👏.”

Woo.me1 said:

“Praising one actor shouldn’t require insulting another. Talent and success aren’t competitions both can shine without tearing someone else down. If your fave is truly great, their work will speak for itself, no shade needed.”

Badt_girl_riri said:

“But why always the hat€ on Timini? Y’all should allow the young man breath.”

Adebayoadejokenafisat said:

“Timini anyday anytime ❤️.”

Rogzzy.billz said:

“That classic response shouldn’t go unnoticed👏.”

Peterr_deee said:

“Na wa oo….. na by force to bring person down just to lift another person up?

Why Una nor just allow them blow simultaneously??”

Jessianna_dc wrote:

“How them go say Timini no sabi act. Or flirt or whatever. I’m not crazy about him as you girls are but pls,Give that Guy his Flowers💐.He perfects all His Roles I’ve ever seen on Screen. Infact,he overestimates me because if I’m fine like him(as a man),I won’t pick some roles he plays. Bro don’t even care about his fine🤌✨!”

Itz_viv202 commented:

“Both of them are great actors, stop the hate please 👏.”

Timini begs Funke Akindele for prayers

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, warmed the hearts of fans with what he did at his movie premiere.

Legit.ng had reported that Timini released his latest film, Reel Love, and many of his colleagues were there to support him.

In a video sighted online, Timini went to welcome Funke Akindele after they had finished watching the movie. He hugged her, and the actress tried to lift him up.

