Skit maker Kiekie has shared a video of the content she and her mother recreated together about their schooling

In the Put Your finger Down game, Kiekie asked if her mother has ever been suspended before in school

She also asked if her mother had gone clubbing in school, and she had to put her finger down because she was guilty

Content creator Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, professionally known as Kiekie, has shared the funny video of the content she created with her mother, Princess Oluyemi Oyebisi Adeaga.

In the recording, the content creator was seen sitting with her mother as they played the 'Put Your Finger Down' game. Anytime Kiekie asked a question, anyone, who was guilty, would put a finger down.

The skit maker, who shared her experience at a hotel in Asaba months ago, asked the person who has been suspended in school before to pull down a finger.

Her mother smiled and pulled down her finger, she revealed that she was suspended for two weeks in school.

Kiekie's mother answers more questions

Also in the recording, the fashion icon also asked the person who always emerge first in school to pull down one finger.

Reacting, Kiekie's mother smiled and didn't put her finger down. When she was challenged by her daughter, she laughed and stated that she was neither first nor last in class.

Kiekie also asked the person who bought a car when she was 21 to pull down her finger, and her mother put down her finger.

See the video here:

What fans said about Kiekie's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some comments below:

@realwarripikin commented:

"This video too sweeet, mummy she was suspended for just 2weeks. Mummmy Eeekaroo ma, Ele ma."

@enioluwaofficial said:

"Awww! I love your own, they didn't tell me to do this type."

@tokemakinwa reacted:

"Mummy Is a vibe."

@do2dtun stated:

"My mum is a retired nurse too. If you are not ready to go and do all the tests in the whole world, don’t hear their hospital gists, you suspect eveything and everyone. God bless her."

@adakarl1 wrote:

"Na her beauty I still dey look. I go come bak count the fingers."

@vivianmetchieofficial stated:

"Good morning mummy!!! Mummy said thainks juste like you."

@mowanbe shared:

"She’s so funny."

@tiwwiofficial wrote:

"Mummy good morning ma oooo. please ma, can I be adopted to the family already because I too love your confidence and steeze… ahn ahn mummy ni I was not first I was not last… middle man niyin ma, oh jheezzz lovely video."

Kiekie welcomes first child

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiekie the comedian became the latest mother as she shared the good news with fans.

The skit maker shared a video and gushed over her newborn as her colleagues celebrated with her.

A number of fans and Kiekie’s celebrity friends stormed her comment section to celebrate with the new mum.

Source: Legit.ng