Nigerian billionaire’s daughter Temi Otedola has taken to social media to tension fans with a romantic photo

The actress and fashion star shared a loved up picture of herself with Mr Eazi on her Instagram profile

Temi’s interesting caption that accompanied the post drew the attention and funny comments from fans

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi and her music star husband, Tosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, are once again in the news over their romance.

Just recently, Temi took to her official Instagram page to share a loved-up photo of herself with her partner.

In the photo, the 28-year-old actress is seen seated very close to Mr Eazi, who appears to be whispering something into her ears that she finds funny, seeing as she is laughing.

Fans gush over Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi's romantic photo. Photos: @temiotedola

Temi Otedola also shared photos of herself with Gossip Girl actress Kelly Rutherford and Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev. In the post's caption, the billionaire’s daughter explained that there was no breathing space.

In her words:

“No Breathing Space!! took a little post fashion week break and I know I need to stop posting 1 month late. but don’t worry we’re most definitely back :) do you remember when I said 2024 was mineeee :) :) exactly :) my first ever @eliesaabworld show!! thank you so much for having me.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Temi and Mr Eazi’s photo

Temi Otedola’s romantic photo with Mr Eazi and her caption got netizens talking. Read some of what they had to say below:

dat_tall_girll:

"face card is lethal!!!!😍"

claireoc930:

"Last slide is best photo of fashion week."

akowo_du:

"spare no one🤩."

bimbolaa:

"Lethal face card!!!!"

taishamakeup:

"Beautiful angel girl."

_.popsycle.:

"Spotted, ever gorgeous @temiotedola with The Lily Vanderwoodson, the duo we didn’t know we needed. Xoxo GG 😍."

sobarr_dap:

"Singles are really in trouble this year."

teeq_soundonly:

"Love is sweet 🥰."

yfw_xtras:

"Not temi sitting beside our vampire goddess @nina 😍😍."

ms_eulaa:

"You met Elena from vampire diaries?😮"

mazirainmaker:

"I just love the way u love that man…show this ladies how it’s done."

Temi Otedola shows a day in her life

The actress and billionaire’s daughter showcased a day in her life on social media.

On her official TikTok page, the movie star explained that she was carrying out an experiment by filming every day of her life forever.

Temi carried fans from how she packed some of her things and went with her husband, Mr Eazi, to her billionaire father’s mansion because they were not yet done setting up their own place after moving in.

