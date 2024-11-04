Frank Edoho is known for giving interesting clapbacks to trolls who tackle him on X, this time, he gave a reply that left many netizens laughing

An X user noted that he looks like the presenter and he shared the number of people who have made the same claim

Frank did not plainly dispute the claim that he looked like the netizen but he shared the unique trait that both of them possess

Media personality Frank Edoho has responded to a netizen Oluwabamidele Immanuel who said that he looks like the presenter.

Oluwabamidele shared a chat where his friend said he looked like Frank and he agreed. He revealed that his friend was the third person making such a claim.

This spurred Oluwabamidele to share a photo of himself and his WhatsApp chat on X. He tagged Frank and shared his observation.

On his part, Edoho said that if most people agreed that Oluwabamidele looked like him, then the both of them were unattractive. This elicited laughter among several social media users.

See Oluwabamidele and Frank Edoho's tweets below

Reactions to Frank Edoho's response to fan

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Frank Edoho's response to the look-alike fan below:

@O_Oluwabamidele:

"Thank you, sir for follow back."

@Olatu125:

"When he makes money, he will be more attractive. Let’s agree he is the ‘sapa’ version for now. Doesn’t take away from your attractiveness."

@JJExclusive1:

“Let us enter mud together.”

@___klassy:

"The only difference is the Nose, the eyes, mouth and ears.. Apart from that, the resemblance is striking."

@ill_nojie:

"That is Frank Igboho."

@akanbitomjoe:

"You literally held his hands and detonated a grenade."

@numberonetweep:

"You cook yourself join."

@TiebetEkandem:

"You had to cut yourself to put another man down."

Frank Edoho replies troll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Frank made it the news over his unrivalled social media clapbacks.

The Who Wants to be Millionaire host was caught up in the mix of things after he declared his support for Peter Obi during the 2023 elections.

X users tackled him for being Igbo because of his political stance even after Edoho clarified that he is from Akwa Ibom; many months later, the TV star savagely replied to his troll, igniting reactions online.

