Nigerian actress Mary Remmy Njoku has slammed religious women who do not include IVF in their childbirth stories when giving testimonies.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star made it clear that there was nothing wrong with getting an IVF because God gave humans the wisdom to develop solutions to their problems.

Remmy Njoku advised these religious women to add IVF to their testimony stories to inspire others to make moves.

“Testimony is not mandatory! If you no fit tell us TRUE story, rest Abeg. Make God no vex for you.”

IVF is a miracle - Mary Remmy Njoku

In a subsequent post, the Nollywood star added that getting an IVF is a miracle as well as giving birth through caesarean section (CS).

According to her, God has blessed many families through these procedures, and women need to stop using religion to discourage others from receiving their blessings.

“Miracles can come in different forms. 'Hebrew Women' 😉”

Fans react to Mary Remmy Njoku’s IVF rant

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians who had thoughts on the actress’ post. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

realucheebere:

“Facts 👏 Miracles can come in different forms 👏👏👏👏.”

D_dripplug:

“God bless you ooo ! If God is not in the process, it’s a “Dey play” my fans Kini.”

ifeteniola:

“Every stage of life is a miracle.”

Iamebele8:

“God gives miracles through something.”

Eddyoboh_:

“May God bless everyone womb seeking a child with one this year!!! Children are blessings irrespective of how they came into earth!”

blessingchimdiiuto:

“Must we see everything from a physical standpoint? Just down play the power of God?”

Chichibalogun:

“I don't think saying IVF failed her was to discourage anyone from trying IVF. It is a fact that IVF fails sometimes. What is wrong in giving God the glory however the babies came. 😪”

Real_joyousjulie:

“You people like to counter people's testimony with your head knowledge. I don't even know where this your argument is coming from but please allow people be. Someone who said IVF failed is not discrediting it as a miracle. Let people give their testimonies in their own terms. If someone said IVF failed what is wrong with that? For the person to have attempted IVF means she believes in it. Some of you claimed to be unreligious when it's not your testimony.”

Iamomowumi:

“I really hope you all know that IVF fails, not once or twice, some have had over failed IVFs, that you did IVF and it was successful, it’s a miracle, it’s a testimony that it went through. And not everyone feels comfortable sharing their fertility challenges. They did it, it was successful, they give glory to God for that, full stop. You can’t force anyone to share their journey. If they choose to, fine! If not, mind your business.”

otbjdecelebrante:

“Weda na IVF o, or na JVF, all I know is dat God did.”

bieber_swity:

“For the ivf to be successful sef it’s d lords doing bcos many dey fail. So please the lord jesus deserves the true testimony.”

Stephanie Coker opens up on failed IVFs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress, host, and presenter Stephanie Coker Aderinokun shed light on her battle with pregnancy, PCOS, and IVF.

The public figure is not the first to speak on her journey with IVF as many others, including Funke AKindele, have taken that route too and ended up with twin boys.

According to Stephanie, hers was not an easy one, as her second IVF failed and traumatised her.

