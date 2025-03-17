A lady has shared a heartwarming video showing her sister's reaction after she made an unexpected return to her family house

According to the lady who's based in the United Kingdom, she had secretly returned home without informing her siblings

Her little sister couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her in her bedroom and kept asking to be pinched

An emotional moment between two loving sisters has captured the hearts of many social media users.

The video, which showed the younger sibling's reaction to her sister's surprise return, garnered massive views and comments.

Girl emotional to see sister in bedroom

Shared by @ivy_rue on TikTok, the clip revealed the moment Ivy's younger sister woke up to find her standing in the bedroom.

The family had been kept in the dark about Ivy's return from the UK, with only their parents aware of her arrival.

As the sleepy girl struggled to comprehend the sudden appearance of her sibling, she requested repeatedly to be pinched.

The action, she hoped, would help her distinguish reality from a dream and make her come to terms with her sister's return.

"Pinch me. Help me break free from this dream. It's not even funny," she said.

The touching reunion was filled with laughter, tears, and warm embraces shared between the sisters.

According to Ivy, her decision to keep her return a secret was a way of surprising her loved ones.

Her parents had been sworn to secrecy, allowing Ivy to plan the emotional homecoming surprise.

In her words:

"POV: Your sister had no idea you were back from the UK. Her reaction is everything. I had to go home (Zimbabwe) urgently so I asked my parents not to tell my siblings and this was the cutest reaction."

Reactions as lady surprises sister in bedroom

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@2025 joy said:

"I’m too childish. I would hide the next day so she thought it was a dream then come out in the middle of the night again."

@Uchenna Nelson said:

"I love Zimbabweans. Very calm and well mannered set of people. The gal is so cute."

@Evybanks said:

"She's so cute, matured and well mannered for her age. adorable moment. Family first."

@Deltamuslimbabe said:

"The fact that she did not want to wake her brother up."

@D.code said:

"Her reaction is everything. Why can't I download again."

@user7844756008276:

"The way she held her mouth i swear she wanted to scream."

@Lisaaa said:

"She’s really discipline the fact that she’s whispering not to wake her other siblings up and using please while half awake."

@chimwemwe said:

"This is so cute l actually have tears rolling down as if it's me will do this to my son."

@Julietbrown asked:

"Who train this little beauty she's so calculated, respectful and mannered."

@Eat_Good_Stay_Healthy said:

"I remembered when I came back, I met my boy sleeping on my bed. on waking up, he just saw me beside him, the boy was just smiling and hugged me."

@DR Tam~Chingy said:

"Aaaawwhhhh this is sweet Kinda Emotional though ale Pinch me help me break from this dream Ivyyyyyyyyyyyy she understood the assignment very brave little girl."

@Ncesh said:

"Ohh this level of respect. I hate a person who shout while others are still sleeping."

@Omo Agboola added:

"She's just a awesome sweetheart she actually heard your hand to be sure it not a dream to her."

