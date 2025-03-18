On her birthday, a Nigerian lady celebrated it with her fellow widows by treating them to a date night

A lovely video captured the moment the beautifully-dressed ladies arrived at the venue of the date night

Commenting on her action, the birthday celebrant shared what she told God and appreciated the ladies for honouring her

A Nigerian lady, Anike, hosted some widows to a date night as she marked her birthday in style.

Anike, also a widow, shared a video on TikTok capturing highlights from the all-widow date night.

A Nigerian lady hosts date night for her fellow widows.

What widow told God about her birthday

In the lovely clip, the ladies arrived at the venue of the date night looking dapper and posed for pictures and selfies with the celebrant, their host.

The footage showed the luxury and beautiful venue for the hangout and the meals they helped themselves to.

Speaking on the date night, Anike was emotional about having it with strange faces that she now describes as family.

The widow revealed that she told God of her desire not to celebrate this year's birthday in her "lost self."

She expressed delight at having brought the widows out of their shells, noting that widowhood is not the end of the world. She appreciated the ladies for turning up. Anike wrote:

"Who cud tink we ar all widows 😭 Ya Robbi am so glad I was able to do dis wit strange faces and now dey ar my new found family 🥲 I told God I don’t want to celebrate dis year birthday again in dat lost self 😭 now see d beautiful faces I brought out of there shell, yea I posted dis few weeks ago on TikTok on how I wish to host young widows for my birthday and pick randomly in comment section 👌 cry no more my women …widowhood is never a stop sign. Tank u all for honoring me."

A Nigerian lady celebrates widows on her birthday.

Watch the video below:

Video from widows' date stirs reactions

MISTY OF ABK( IYAWO ALHAJI) said:

"You are one of the people I s so much on this app. Infact I talk to my husband how hardworking you are whenever I see your post on my fyp. Even though I don’t follow or engage in any of your post."

Anny❤️ said:

"@Anny❤️: Seeing one of my big aunt here saddens my heart😔 it’s been a while I saw her,I’m sorry aunty Ola I don’t know ur TikTok handle I would have messaged u privately pls If u can reply i will."

Bimpeeky26 said:

"Some women wey their husband dey alive, suppose dey here. cause oku aye ni won, cause what your late husbands did for you whilst alive, dem no fit do, happy birthday beautiful."

bonnetbykemolandra said:

"Hmmmmmm I know it not easy the way we think 🥹 but am happy to see you smile 😁❤️😍 I love you all."

Body Elixir by Towobola🍂🍃 said:

"My shugar girl 🥰 Thank you for hosting us we all are pleased and happy and we will always be happy."

Enitan Akintayo said:

"I've not experienced happiness since 13th November 2019. i married at tge age of 21 and i lost my husband at the age of 26. Today's my first daughter's."

Olateju🥀🫧 said:

"Oh lord, I bring all these women to you today, never let them experience sadness again,strengthen them and bless them 🙏🏻let the rest of their beautiful lives be filled with joy,love and happiness."

Cherylbrown🥰☺️🔥 said:

"Father I don't want to experience this, ever Loss of child, loss of husband will never be my portion and everyone reading this comment."

