Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to openly gush over her mum Rita's beauty

The mum of two shared photos of the Nollywood filmmaker and called on her followers to see what her mum looks like after birthing six kids

In a lovely reply to her daughter, Rita thanked God for his perfection and hailed her kids for crowning her a beautiful mother

Actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels likes to share content relating to her mum, and she recently decided to appreciate how beautiful the woman is.

Regina, on her Instagram page, shared photos of her mum and expressed disbelief that she still manages to look amazing after birthing six children.

Regina Daniels gushes over mum Rita after six kids

Source: Instagram

The actress added that she stared at the photos before posting them, and even her siblings would be shocked when they see them.

"Just take a look at my mum after six children ???? What ! Mummy you are beautiful ! @rita.daniels06 Like I have been staring at the pictures and didn’t even send to my siblings before posting. So when they see, they all gonna be shocked!"

See the post below:

The actress' mum also returned the lovely gesture as she thanked God and her adorable children.

"Awww awww. All thanks to God for his perfection. @regina.daniels thanks my pride. A big thanks to my amazing children for crowning me a beautiful mother."

Fans gush over Regina Daniels' mum

precious11132019:

"Na money make her fresh na God abeg bless me too make I make my own mother fresh like this."

juliehelen2022:

"She looks so stunning and beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️"

lolo_chinyereugo:

"Wow she looks beautiful."

afeatofengineering:

"What I thought it was Erica on the glance!"

pwi.llson:

"This woman OMG seriously after 6 kid's hahaha money good o...I swear. money na good thing "

the_happy_room____:

"She’s so beautiful "

sinentlemoyikwa:

"You are your mother's daughter ❤️❤️, she is so beautiful"

Source: Legit.ng