Daniel Regha has shared his unfiltered thoughts concerning a video shared by Williams Uchemba recently

The actor had shared a lengthy post where he tagged Yahoo Boys as very hardworking people and advised them

However, this did not sit well with Daniel Regha who had much to say, while fans also contributed

Daniel Regha has shared his thoughts about actor Williams Uchemba's comment about Yahoo Boys.

Williams had shared a post where he addressed Yahoo Boys and told them other ways in which they could make money, using the same energy they channel into internet fraud.

Daniel Regha criticises Williams Uchemba over his comment on Yahoo boys.

Source: Instagram

The actor mentioned the amount of work that goes into doing Yahoo, noting that they were hardworking from what he had seen.

Watch William's video here:

While Uchemba's message on Instagram resonated with many, who acknowledged him, others had reservations, including Daniel Regha.

The online commentator called Uchema's comment 'disgraceful' adding that he had no clue what hard work means.

Daniel Regha wrote:

"Can't believe Williams Uchemba just said that Yahoo boys are one of the most "hardworking people" he knows. Such a disgraceful thing to say; He clearly doesn't have a clue what hardwork means."

See Regha's post here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Daniel Regha showed his fans that he tries as much as possible to keep fit, just as many of them do.

In a new video, he shared the secret of his fitness with them and also showed them different ways he has been doing it.

His post became a subject of laughter among fans as some of them advised him on what to do.

Fans react to Williams Uchemba's comment on Yahoo Boys.

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha's post about Williams Uchemba triggers many

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@AndinoAsuquo said:

"Maybe he meant it in another perspective. Stealing is not hard-work but the level of effort put in to accomplish their goals could be what he meant as hard-work. Don’t forget, these people stay up all the night busying working on something, strategically doing things differently."

@Vickthedawg said:

"He's not far from the truth, after them are social media influencers it's not easy."

@bykesNoNormal said:

"But it's true ... sentiments aside, you need to see the efforts they put to battle nature just to make ends meet."

@keepbelievingon said:

"You think everyone gets blocked head like you they are more intelligent than you."

@danieligara said:

"If u know what it takes to scam someone in another country, pull the money in another country, send it to Ur country and pull it in Ur country. U will know that pushing the wheelbarrow is very easy. He is encouraging to channel the same energy into doing something legal."

@rapha_maisamari said:

"Saying they're Hardworking is not putting them in a Good light. It's contextual. It's that you admire someone's passion and commitment even though It's on the wrong thing and you just know they'll do better if that passion and commitment was towards a better course."

@ThePhenomenalfx said:

"Listen to understand. Not to respond. I understood what he said and it's right.That work no be small thing. It takes hard work and consistency. That's why he said the should channel the energy into something positive."

@SkiiniiB said:

"Daniel or what are you called na unmeaningful grammars you sabi talk Williams Uchemba said yahoo boyz should put the same energy they use to fraud on tech."

Daniel Regha rates Davido's new song

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian online commentator Daniel Regha found his way into the online space and made headlines again.

Regha had something to say about Davido's new song, "Be There Still", which he gave a score via his X page.

His overall comment about the track, off the singer's upcoming album 5IVE, spurred a mix of reactions from OBO's fans.

