Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has stirred up a topic about rented houses and how it could affect one's life.

Williams, in a video which has gone viral on social media, recounted how he used to live in a demon-possessed house in Abuja before moving to America.

The Nollywood actor disclosed that it was a big house which included flats which he shared with other co-tenants.

Williams revealed that during his stay in the house, his finances and health were affected as he had to turn to God in prayers.

"Several things in my life started drying up, not just financially, even health wise, there was no project I could close in that house, I thought it was a joke until I found out it was happening to everyone living in that house,"

The actor stated that God opened his eyes to see the demon residing in the house.

He disclosed he would later find out that something was buried in the foundation of the house alive.

Williams in a message to tenants urged them to be mindful of the house they stay in, especially when they noticed they were not doing well like they used to in the past.

He also appealed to people to take their spiritual life seriously.

Watch video as Williams Uchemba recounts living in a demon-possessed house below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Williams Uchemba and his wife recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Reactions trail Williams Uchemba's video

While many also recounted similar experiences, others found Williams Uchemba's story unbelievable.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Amy_beke said:

"Always pray when you move into a new apartment."

Rich bloke reacted:·

"You have psychosis and no steady source of income. See a psychologist Why is the demon, devil always dark complexion?"

AOchiawuto said:

"Building your own house is better than buying it due to the fact that things happen."

Inno4Chi wrote:

"UK depression too much but work dey. Less depression in Nigeria (meaning e still dey) but work nor dey."

ojehtoju said:

"I've heard a lot of stories like this too. We just need to pray for God's divine guidance and direction when renting or buying properties."

Chiniel5 wrote:

"It's good he's saying it, so that people that don't believe and just go to rent and live in houses without praying about it will understand better."

akandeayobami10 said:

"There is a house in Lagos, a particular room. Whoever moves into that room will loose a child and become empty financially. Other tenants will have a fair share of problems, but for that apartment, I witnessed 2 tenants lost their first sons. Back to back."

