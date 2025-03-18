Oluwadolarz has released a rap music after his week-long feud with his former fiancée and baby mama Ifeluv

Ifeluv had called out the skit maker and alleged that he was cheating on her with some ladies he used for his content

In the video of the rap track shared on his Instagram page, he sang about his experience with his ex

Content creator, Ogunleye Olamide better known as Oluwadolarz, has rapped about his experience after he and his fiancée, Ifeoluwa Adegoke aka, Ifeluv fought about their relationship.

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of one had called out the content creator and claimed that he slept with the ladies he uses in his skits.

Oluwadolarz sends message to fans. Photo credit@oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

In the post, Oluwadolarz teased his fans with a snippet from the music video.

He spoke about his experience with Ifeluv and also shared some lessons he learnt from the feud.

His fans were excited as they shared part of the lyrics of the song and praised him for being a multi-talented personality.

Oluwadolarz' lyrics

In the caption of his video, Oluwadolarz wrote part of the lyrics of his song. He said that love was only a guest when the table was filled with feasts.

Fans applaud Oluwadolarz over song. Photo credit@oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

See part of the lyrics below:

"Lessons carved deep like a name in the street. Love is only a guest when the table is filled with feast. Had to lose all my gold just to find what was real."

" To all kids wey dey under 20, see when you start to make money, no go think say you fit please any person. Cause you go hurt, you go learn many lessons. Chase your dreams and pray for many belssing."

Recall that Oluwdolarz also shared a screenshot of the chat he had with Ifeluv. He also alleged that the mother of his son was cheating on him.

See the video here:

Fans react to Oluwadolarz's video

Here are some of the comments about the video below:

@anthonynkemdili commented:

"Hmmm jam baba is really passing a message to we guys with his lyrics."

@jahson mayor said:

"Go feature Asake, so una two go talk una side of the story."

@Emily helgren commented:

"Them say you no get money na true."

@BIG SHARON shared:

"Omo I feel for Dollarz ...he also has his side of the story."

@Haywhy said:

"Thanks for everything don turn to what have you done for me. Omoorh word."

@PRESTIGE stated:

"Thanks for everything don turn what have you done for me..love is only a guest when the table is filled with feast."

@HKT HOUSEHOLD reacted:

"lyrics ,kid wey see money under 20 go think say he fit please every person until e hurt e go learn many lessons."

Saida BOJ reacts to Oluwadolarz, Ife's saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had reacted to the controversy trailing the skit maker and his partner.

In her video, Saida BOJ asked Oluwadolarz's fiancée a few questions and sent a warning to ladies about marriage.

Source: Legit.ng