K Solo passionately defends gospel singers’ right to charge performance fees in a video interview with Daddy Freeze

The producer directly challenges Pastor Femi Lazarus’ critique, arguing that music production costs justify compensation for gospel artists

Timi Dakolo’s earlier rebuttal supports K Solo’s stance, reflecting a broader pushback against traditional views on gospel music in Nigeria

Nigerian music producer K Solo recently responded to Pastor Femi Lazarus’ controversial remarks about gospel singers charging fees for performances via a video interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

The interview, posted on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram, saw K Solo passionately defending gospel artists. He argued that producing music is a professional endeavour requiring significant financial investment—studio sessions, equipment, and promotion—countering Lazarus’ claim that such fees deviate from spiritual ministry.

Producer K Solo blasts Pastor Femi Lazarus for condemning performance fees for gospel artists. Photo Credit: @obaksolo/@femilazarus1

Source: Instagram

K Solo stressed that artists should not be expected to perform without compensation, calling it an unfair burden on their livelihoods.

Pastor Femi Lazarus’ initial critique

The controversy stems from a sermon by Pastor Femi Lazarus, leader of Light Nation Church, which went viral earlier in March 2025.

Lazarus had questioned the spirituality of gospel singers who charge hefty sums, citing an example of one demanding N5 million for a church appearance. He suggested that true ministers should rely on divine provision rather than turning their craft into a commercial enterprise.

His comments sparked widespread debate, with some supporting his call for a return to ministry-focused music, while others, including K Solo, saw it as an unrealistic stance ignoring the realities of the industry.

See the post here:

Fans react to K Solo's response to Femi Lazarus

@Plannerse1862 said;

"K Solo said rubbish all through the video. Femi didn't attack anyone and he didn't mention names; he spoke his mind and he has the right to so do. However, becoming offended because someone said or vented his opinion is the height of recklessness. K Solo or what does he calls himself missed it on this and I believe he should apologize to Femi Lazarus."

@atangabriba said;

"K.solo was really active in those days in our church at Ogba Lagos. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏"

@oghowemabrahamakpata said;

"Because don moen was paid and you now think it was normal? If other pastors or ministers was payed it doesn’t make it right."

@dikko__blacker said:

"Please don’t answer those people. I’m a good Christian long as pastors are been paid for the work of their father then instrumentalist,choir and everyone’s else that work for the church should be paid for their service."

@owen_olawale7 said;

"Baba K solo go sleep jare, na so you talk for live interview say you’re so sure na naira fall Mohbad, say evidence still dey, your video still dey YouTube…"

@emyzion9 said;

"It's all business, nothing spiritual 😂😂😂"

K Solo agrees with Timi Dakolo

K Solo’s position mirrors that of singer Timi Dakolo, who also publicly challenged Lazarus’ views. In a detailed response, Dakolo highlighted the costs gospel artists incur and urged churches unable to pay to utilise their choirs instead.

Femi Lazarus reacts to gospel singers getting paid, K Solo replies Photo Credit: @obaksolo/@femilazarus1

Source: Instagram

K Solo echoed this sentiment in his interview, reinforcing the argument that music, while spiritual, is also a profession deserving of fair pay. This convergence of views underscores a growing pushback from artists against traditional expectations of unpaid gospel performances.

K Solo’s gives Trelationship advice

Recall K Solo had earlier issued relationship advice to his fans as reported by Legit.ng.

The music producer advised men to secure financial stability before pursuing relationships, a practical mindset mirrored in his defence of gospel singers’ fees.

According to the celebrity, the bible preaches that finding a wife is a good thing but he added that marriage is not for everyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng