Bobrisky has reacted to a report of his colleague James Brown being broke by Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam

Bobrisky in a reaction threw shades as he shared why every Nigerian crossdresser must now return to their initial gender

Bobrisky also bragged about how he made crossdressing thrive before he left Nigeria, stirring reactions

Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has sent a message to his colleagues in Nigeria following reports of James Brown aka Princess of Africow being broke.

Legit.ng reported that Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam in a video claimed James Brown was facing financial struggles.

According to Tosin, the Princess of Africow had gone broke and was homeless. He added that the crossdresser had moved his belongings to friends’ houses.

Following Tosin's claims, Bobrisky sent a message to his Nigerian crossdresser advising them to return to their initial gender.

Bobrisky bragged that the crossdressing business thrived in Nigeria because of him.

According to Bobrisky, his colleagues saw him as a competitor, not knowing he was the one standing up for them.

"I am advising all cross-dressers in Nigeria to "go back to their real gender" because "mummy that was standing up for y'all has left Nigeria for good, Have left with all by blessings and courage to UK." he wrote.

"Y'all never appreciated me when I was busy standing up for many of u. Some of you refuse to give me my flower instead you are competing with ur mother. Sad and goodbye to crossdresser/trans in Nigeria. Don't forget I bob remain de undefeated woman in Africa and with style," Bobrisky added.

Recall that Bobrisky left Nigeria in 2024 after he went to jail for abusing the naira.

Reactions trail Bobrisky's message

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens shared how much they missed the crossdresser known for his controversial lifestyle while in Nigeria.

Others chose to taunt Bobrisky over his drama with social media critic Verydarkman, which was one of the reasons he left Nigeria. Read the reactions below:

zarmas.empire said:

"lol i miss Bob so much sha, she's a funny man. Mummy of Lagos there can never be 2 Bobs lie lie."

awados7 reacted:

"You no go run ke make vdm hold u."

osmondlawrence0 wrote:

"VDM said it and he did it."

ola_story_official said:

"So you are afraid of VDM and portable."

king.mayor02 said:

"The guy don learn in a hard way."

winsome_sarimah wrote:

"The song though ”your nyash be like Akpu."

asap_klein_ said:

"@bobrisky222 you they Netherlands 🇳🇱 why you they lie say you they UK 🇬🇧."

What James Brown said about Bobrisky's return

In other news via Legit.ng, James Brown was excited that his colleague, Bobrisky, had been released from prison.

Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shard a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording.

