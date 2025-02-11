Napoli has reportedly ruled out selling Victor Osimhen to Chelsea and has offered him to Newcastle United instead

The 26-year-old forward’s release clause has dropped to £60 million, making him a more affordable target

Newcastle will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United but must weigh Osimhen’s high wage demands

Napoli has reportedly decided against selling Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to Chelsea, instead offering him to Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants are keen to offload their star forward, with his release clause set to drop to around £60 million as his loan spell at Galatasaray nears its conclusion.

Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs including Chelsea. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Newcastle previously had the chance to sign Osimhen last summer but backed away from Napoli’s £113 million asking price, Chronicle Live reports.

Now, with a more affordable release clause available in the summer, the Magpies are being invited to reignite their interest.

However, while his talent is unquestionable, Newcastle may still have concerns over his high wages, which were over £200,000 per week at Napoli before dropping to around £110,000 per week in Turkey.

Premier League interest in Osimhen grows

Newcastle is not the only English Premier League club monitoring Osimhen’s situation at Napoli.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all been linked with the prolific striker, who has netted 17 goals for Galatasaray this season and shone in the Europa League, per TransferMarkt.

Osimhen’s performances have caught the attention of top scouts, making the Nigerian forward one of the most sought-after strikers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea, initially one of the favourites to land Osimhen, has now seemingly been ruled out of contention as Napoli looks toward other potential suitors, Football London reports.

The Turkish Super Lig leaders, Galatasaray, would love to retain Osimhen, but their financial constraints make a permanent deal highly unlikely.

Osimhen tops Newcastle’s summer transfer plans

Following a quiet winter transfer window, Newcastle’s recruitment team is now drawing up a list of summer targets.

Manager Eddie Howe recently hinted that he is keen to bring in an "established" star, and Osimhen could fit the profile of an elite-level striker the club needs to bolster its attack.

The major stumbling block for Newcastle remains Osimhen’s wage demands. While his salary has been reduced during his loan stint at Galatasaray, he would still command a hefty pay package, which could prove challenging for Newcastle’s current wage structure.

With Napoli eager to facilitate his exit and Osimhen looking for a return to top-level European football, Newcastle have a decision to make whether to seize the opportunity or allow one of their Premier League rivals to swoop in for the Nigerian forward.

Mourinho aims dig at Osimhen’s Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jose Mourinho has added fuel to the fire of the controversy that engulfed Turkish football after Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray was abandoned in the first half.

Galatasaray were leading 1-0 thanks to Alvaro Morata’s first league goal when the match was abandoned after their opponents walked off the pitch and failed to return.

Fenerbahce boss Mourinho shared a cryptic post on Instagram page, aiming a dig at the rival club after another act of ‘corruption’ with a controversial penalty.

