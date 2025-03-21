Nigerian singers Wizkid and Burna Boy have stopped together once more since their recent appearances

Legit.ng reported that the two colleagues have been moving together seeing 2024 Detty December festivities

The recent video of the two superstars had many sharing different observations about their friendship

Nigerian superstars Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun) and Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) have been hanging out together since last year's Christmas celebrations.

The two were recently seen in a room surrounded by their team members, seated around a dining table filled with food and drinks.

Burna Boy sat next to Wizkid, casually smoking a stick of loud, seemingly unfazed by the surrounding noise.

Meanwhile, Wizkid appeared engaged in conversation with a young man as the camera panned across the scene.

In a previous report, Wizkid and Burna Boy had their fans and music lovers in suspense following their recent meeting. The two singers were seen in a cosy location while being captured on camera.

Fans and netizens who came across noticed that the ambience around them looked more official than convivial. Legit.ng recalls that the Ginger hitmakers have been more inclined to each other recently since Wizkid’s online fallout with Davido.

During finance mogul Tony Elumelu's annual All White End-of-the-Year party, Afrobeats sensations Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy delivered thrilling performances at the exclusive concert.

After Wizkid was done with his performance, he sweetly addressed the City Boy crooner as his brother. This came after Wizkid and Davido's fight resurfaced in September 2024.

Wizkid and Burna Boy trigger reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mrxtremeee said:

"People wey no care wether una eat or die Una no go allow us hear word whenever e reach celebrity gossip. Now Nigerians need their voices make una just watch they will ignore it. Because they are part of the system. Today they are with Tony elumelu or otedola to perform for thier childrens birthday party

"Funny thing be say all of them expecially this proud two are from poor homes. Poor man pikin always wanting to belong to a class that been oppressing him and his ancestors for long."

litesammy5 said:

"See as @burnaboygram just focus 🧘‍♀️ dae smoke 💨 e weed 😂😂😂this guy too like 👍 smoking 🚬 true true na him @wizkidayo dey mentor."

ttthugboi wrote:

"@zah.notti I mean ur dmb papa wey 4q ur un4ttunatte mama....... born u & ur f.00l!$# siblings."

apexblog001 said:

"Them no even care about the country welfare eg wizkid."

layoo_layoyo mentioned:

"Two very proud people are friends. Time will tell."

madeofblackwears wrote:

"The other guy can’t relate."

jagoban_buje99 said:

"Seeing them together is getting boring like fr."

egbutukingsley wrote:

"Two F%ls country dey spoil, them dey do dinner date."

Akon ranks Nigerian Afrobeats stars

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Senegalese-American music icon Akon talking about Nigeria’s top Afrobeats artists gained attention recently.

The multi-award-winning star, in an interview with Chartsafrica, highlighted what he admired about Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido.

Akon’s view about the Unavailable hitmaker didn’t sit well with most of his fans, as it triggered a series of conflicting reactions online.

