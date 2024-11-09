Big Brother Naija reality star Cross Okonkwo has announced that he has given his life to Jesus Christ

Taking to social media, he announced that God had arrested him and that he now belongs to Jesus Christ

He further disclosed what this new transition meant to him and how he intends to maintain the Christian lifestyle

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Christopher Ikechukwu Okonkwo, aka Cross, has publicly proclaimed his spiritual reformation via social media, stating that God has arrested him.

Cross stated his devotion to expressing God's glory and love. He noted that there was a revival is going on in the world.

BBNaija Cross announced his journey Into Christianity. Credit: @cross_daboss

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star claimed that God has called him "to do his work and build his kingdom."

Cross urged others to join him in serving God, highlighting the importance of faith and salvation.

"I have been arrested by GOD, moving forward I belong to JESUS CHRIST who is the Savior of the world. He has called me to do his work and build his Kingdom. A lot of revival is happening right now on earth.

"And he wants us as his children to join his agenda. All you need to do is call on him and truly believe that he is your Lord and Savior. And he will answer. My LIFE and CrossNation will represent him and his glory from today till end of time. ❤️ For GOD is LOVE and LOVE is GOD (ICSO).”

See his post below:

Internet users react to BBNaija Cross’ announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sarahoyemadetv:

"Wow! CONGRATULATIONS! You have come to the winning side. Your testimony is permanent in Jesus name."

havilahdivas101:

"Cross haa decided to carry The Cross God be with you son.its a better path."

efeyy__:

"@casmirnwachukwu yea I saw him on the nsppd live I was like hmm nice."

sultry_wearss:

"Thank you Jesus💕. May God help him be consistent in his decisions. Big congrats Cross."

nakline_mens_fashion:

The positive comments I'm seeing here is so good and encouraging.

big_teddy_4:

"The fact is that Jesus is coming soon and he is selecting his people I pray God gives you the strength to stand by him, it’s not going to be an easy journey but I can say I have had peace since I found God and if this is true I’m happy for you ."

Mbadiwe twins treated to royal welcome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ozee and Ocee Mbadiwe, BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, were treated to a royal welcome by their family members.

The Mbadiwe twins appeared on the reality show as a pair and stayed until the finals and semifinals, to the joy of numerous fans.

Ozee and Ocee were given suitcases filled with money by their family at the welcome party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng