Veteran actress Toyin Adewale has shared a video of her dancing to the trending song Holy Father by her son, Mayorkun

The video was made a day to Mayorkun's 28th birthday as she thanked God for helping her to keep him alive to date

Her colleagues in the movie industry like Folake Daramola, Ibrahim Chatta, among others, took to the comment section to celebrate with her

Nollywood veteran Toyin Adewale has shown she is capable of some dance moves as she vibed to her son Mayorkun's latest hit single dubbed Holy Father featuring Victony.

The popular movie star also dropped some lines from the song as she thanked God for helping her keep Mayorkun alive to date.

Toyin Adewale danced to Mayorkun's Holy Father. Credit: @fficialtoyinadewale

Sharing the video ahead of Mayorkun's 28th birthday, she wrote:

"Holy Father!!! Holy Father I'm Screaming Thank You Jesus For Keeping This Wonderful And Lovely Creaure From Birth Till Now. Oluwa Modupe oooo Tomorrow is all about you son @iammayorkun. Can't wait to celebrate you My Dearest Mayor Of Lasgidi March 23 Baby."

See the video below:

Colleagues celebrate with Toyin Adewale ahead of Mayorkun's birthday

Legit.ng captured reactions from top Nollywood stars like Foluke Daramola, Ibrahim Chatta, Shan George, among others.

See the reactions below:

folukedaramolasalako:

"Happy birthday in advance to our own @iammayorkun."

ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

"God bless u both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

okunnu_1:

"Happy birthday to him ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

shangeorgefilms

"My Grandson and his beautiful mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

queen_sapphire_gold:

"Mummy of lay lay lasgidi in advance to our WORLDWIDE STAR."

spenserayobami:

"Mayor to the world ❤️ World Mayor’s Day tomorrow ❤️."

juwonstic:

"❤️❤️❤️ In advance to mayor he's blessed and highly favoured."

bolaoa:

"Happy Birthday to him. Emi e a se opolopo odun laye ati laaye loruko Jesu."

realzion53:

"Mama OLOGO ti olorun fun ni OMO OLOGO. The glory will shine forever in Jesus name."

