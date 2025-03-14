Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, marked his 50th birthday on March 14, 2025

He made a post on Instagram acknowledging God's unwavering protection and revealing he'd like to live for another 50 years

The post by MC Oluomo has since gotten comments from fans and well-wishers who joined him in the celebration of life

Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, widely recognized as MC Oluomo, marks his 50th birthday on March 14, 2025, in an Instagram post. MC Oluomo has become a household name in Nigeria. He is known for his long tenure as a leader in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and later as the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages.

MC Oluomo at 50. Photo Credit: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

What MC Oluomo said;

His birthday post titled “A Golden Birthday Celebration” is filled with praises to God for his unwavering protection and mercy and a wish to live for 100 years In his words,

"A Golden Birthday Reflection: Gratitude, Hope, and Celebration"

Alhamdulillah! I begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to Almighty Allah for His unwavering protection, mercy, and guidance. I am humbled and thankful for the gift of life, and for being kept safe to witness this remarkable day. It's a double blessing to be born on a Friday and celebrate my 50th birthday, a Golden Jubilee, on the same day of the week.

As I celebrate this milestone, I wish myself another 50 years of life, to reach 100 years old, with sound health, happiness, and a heart full of love. I pray for a day overflowing with joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments. May this special day mark the beginning of another incredible year of life, growth, and adventure.

May Allah continue to bless me with good health, happiness, and prosperity. May He grant me wisdom, courage, and resilience to overcome life's challenges and seize its opportunities. As I reflect on my life's journey, I am reminded of the importance of gratitude, forgiveness, and kindness. May I continue to cultivate these values and be a source of inspiration and positivity to those around me.

Here's to another year of living, learning, and growing! May Allah's blessings and guidance be with me always.

Happy 50th Golden Birthday to myself. Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (Mc Oluomo)

NURTW National President.

See the post here;

Fans react to MC Oluomo's birthday post

@dupsyaregbe said;

Happy 50th birthday sir,wishing you many more prosperous years inshallah 😍

@faithiawilliams said;

Happy birthday.. May Allah bless your new age 🎂🎉🥰

@dewealth_azizat said;

Happy Golden Jubilee to the Captain of our Ship. A true Leader and a Conqueror. A great Boss and cheer Giver, a super Pathfinder. Alhaji Dr. Musliudeen Ayinde Akinsanya MCOLUOMO. The President NURTW Nationwide 🇳🇬. Best wishes and love from all of at MMD-MaxiMar Koncept Ltd on your golden and always.

@esther_kale said;

Happy birthday to you sir,my birthday mate,baba Alanu I wish you the best in life 🙏💃💃age with grace 🎂🎂

@mathewididowo said;

Happy birthday to you llnp may almighty Allah continue to be with you the president nurtw welcome to the club of d 50 opooor

@hardeyeanchar_gold said;

Welcome to the 5th floor sir may the almighty Allah bless your new age papa of our time 🎂🎉🙏🎁🎊

Yoruba Nollywood Stars at MC Oluomo’s 2023 Birthday

Recall Legit.ng published a story of Nollywood stars at MC Oluomo's birthday in 2023.

MC Oluomo marks his 50th birthday with an Instagram post. Photo Credit: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

The story detailed how his birthday that year coincided with the All Progressives Congress (APC) win in Lagos, doubling the occasion’s significance.

Videos from the event captured Nollywood stars and his family celebrating with Iyaba Ojo's celebration of MC Oluomo, stirring conversation online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng