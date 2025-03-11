Billionaire's daughter DJ Cuppy had gone online to defend herself against those who call her old at just 32, but Daniel Regha had a different reaction

The DJ and philanthropist who has been previously age-shamed decided it was time to stop the trolls

Cuppy, via her X (formerly Twitter) page, asked her fans what those older than her are called, however, Daniel Regha's reply took the cake

DJ Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, a Nigerian disc Jockey and NGO owner, shared a post about how Nigerians always age-shame her.

The 32-year-old said many call her old at just 32 and wondered what those in their 40s are called.

Daniel Regha slams DJ Cuppy, tells her to worry about more important things. Credit: @danielregha, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Her post garnered so much attention from some of her fans, who pacified her and asked her not to bow to the societal pressure of rushing into marriage.

Cuppy had taken to her X page, where she wrote:

"I am 32 years old, and some of you people are calling me old 😅 If that is the case, what are we calling people in their 40s? 🦖 Prehistoric? 🗿 Fossilized? 🏛️ Museum exhibits? 🤣😭😂 Nawa."

See Cuppy's tweet below:

So many reacted to the post, including Daniel Regha, a popular online commentator, who said she always lets people's opinions get to her.

Regha told Cuppy to worry about things that are more important, like her unkept promise to help some students through her foundation some years ago.

Daniel Regha slams DJ Cuppy over age post. Credit: @cuppumusic

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Cuppy u are always letting people get under ur skin with the age and relationship talks; U are simply enabling the trolls by being bothered. People will talk regardless what u say, so pay less attention and focus on what really matters, like the unkept promises u made some years back (to help students thru the Cuppy Foundation)."

See his post below:

Fans react to Regha's comment about Cuppy

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@MagnificentKin6 said:

"Another file open. This is an Evidence."

@TayKingsleyc said:

"Cuppy fulfill your promises and get married, this is what is holding you from getting married."

@OlaDiamond03 said:

"Come employe me as your employer for the children in Nigeria, that my field, organization and gathering people."

@Henrychima4750 said:

"Make she fulfill the promise God will give him good husband."

@omohorlami said:

"Well in that tweet she said soon, that soon could be in 50 yrs just saying."

Daniel Regha critiques Wizkid's Kese music video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Daniel Regha publicly criticised Nigerian singer Wizkid’s attempt at directing the music video for his song "Kese (Dance)," labelling it a subpar effort that failed to capture the song’s energy.

Regha pointed out that the video lacked a cohesive theme, describing it as more of a basic performance video rather than a captivating visual narrative, despite Wizkid’s attempt to explore a new creative direction.

This criticism aligned with Regha’s history of reviewing Wizkid’s work, including previous remarks on songs like "Money & Love" and "IDK," as well as his broader commentary on the singer’s career trajectory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng