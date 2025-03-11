Nigerian disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, recently took to social media to respond to fans labelling her old at 32, sparking a conversation about age perceptions

Cuppy expressed surprise and concern over being considered old, highlighting how such remarks reflect broader societal attitudes toward age, especially for women in the public eye

Her response, shared via posts on X, prompted varied reactions from her audience, with some supporting her stance and others engaging in the ongoing discourse about her personal and professional life

On March 11, 2025, DJ Cuppy, the billionaire daughter of Femi Otedola, reacted to fans calling her old at the age of 32. The tweet, which gained traction through posts on X, showcased her raising concerns about the label.

Known for her vibrant career as a DJ and her active social media presence, Cuppy’s response was both a personal reflection and a subtle critique of how age is perceived, particularly for women in the entertainment industry.

She has often been in the spotlight, not just for her music but also for her family background, charity work and personal milestones, making this a notable moment of engagement with her audience.

What DJ Cuppy said about her age:

In a post on X, DJ Cuppy jokingly responded to fans who've been calling her old. In her words;

I am 32 years old, and some of you people are calling me old 😅 If that is the case, what are we calling people in their 40s? 🦖 Prehistoric? 🗿 Fossilized? 🏛️ Museum exhibits? 🤣😭😂 Nawa.

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's response to those calling her old

@HASFAD5 said;

"Honestly it’s just how you want society to affect you, if you kpai at 32 yo they will be saying 😪🥲 ooohh such a young girl but because you’re alive now you are old . No let anybody prejure you o"

@Truthster24 said;

"Even if you’re old, it isn’t a bad or unpleasant thing. Be thankful that you have lived to this old age of yours. Whether those in their 40s are prehistoric or pre-prehistoric, all that matters is that you’re thankful for the old age. It is a good thing. Take joy in it.

@henrie089 said;

"Its surprising. how quickly we label a 32years old lady old.And call a 32 years old male young"

@TheDamiForeign said;

"Cuppy, You don due for marriage! and if you no marry before this year ends, you won’t like what I’ll do for you!"

@GreatCbscjim said;

"Age is nothing but a mindset"

@DanielRegha said;

"Cuppy u are always letting people get under ur skin with the age and relationship talks; U are simply enabling the trolls by being bothered. People will talk regardless what u say, so pay less attention and focus on what really matters, like the unkept promises u made some years back (to help students thru the Cuppy Foundation)...."

DJ Cuppy’s UN Role

Recall that Legit.ng reported in 2024 that Cuppy shared her pride in performing at United Nations events four times.

Fans praised her achievement but also urged her to use this platform to address Nigeria’s issues.

The billionaire DJ also said it’s safe to say she has become the United Nations’ official go-to disc jockey.

