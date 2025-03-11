A video of Seun Kuti sending a message to Nigerians who believe they are smarter than President Tinubu has gone viral

The Afrobeats singer in the viral video seemingly defended the president while sharing his perspective about the government

Seun Kuti's comment has since triggered backlash with many blasting the singer as they shared diverse opinions

Nigerian singer and songwrite Seun Kuti has caused an uproar on social media with what many are terming a public support for President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu has been trending online following Verydarkman's comment about the president and his cabinet in a message to Tinubu's son, Seyi.

Seun Kuti calls Tinubu a brilliant strategist. Credit: bigbirdkuti/abat

Verydarkman in a video where he shared how Nigeria can learn from China, described the president as old, while making an unpleasant remark about his cabinet.

"Your father is old, and the people around him, their brains are dusty with cobwebs," VeryDarkMan said in the viral video.

Seun Kuti speaks about Tinubu

In a viral video, the Afrobeat singer addressed those who think they are smarter than the president.

Seun Kuti sends message to Nigerians who think they are smarter than Tinubu. Credit: bigbirdkuti

According to Seun, anyone who thinks the president doesn't have knowlege of what is going on the country and in Africa at large, is very stupid.

"If you think you're smarter than Tinubu, you're the one that is stupid," Seun said in the video

Seun described Tinubu as a brilliant strategist as he shared his perspective about people in government.

Watch viral video of Seun Kuti speaking about President Tinubu:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Seun Kuti's video as several Nigerian netizens berated the singer. Read their comments below:

Mannie_147 said:

"To hold power in nigeria, you have to be a brilliant strategist!! And BAT from day 1 has always shown that intelligence, smartness(including being street smart ) and a very good politician. We can’t take that from him at all."

udeochusp commented:

"Nah to dey worship the man remain Walahi."

MillerOsakpolor said:

"Brilliant strategists that collapsed an economy."

wissmooth commented:

"Kworuption and nepotism is the problem of the nation. Tinubu is smarter than everyone in Nigeria yet his policies are bringing hardship and suffering to the nation. Make shame catch you Seun."

ferdicson4u said:

"This guy has fallen off //he lacks integrity."

ikenga_ reacted:

"If you think that tinubu of 2009 is tinubu of 2025 then you must be suffering from dementia."

deee_odion wrote:

"Nigerians are chicken livered thay certainly know that . Also, Nigerians are tribalistic and religious. This are their tools they use to divide and rule. That’s all. Noting special at all."

