May Edochie and Verydarkman have continued to enjoy their vacations in China at different destinations

Recently, May Edochie shared a series of adorable pictures of her at a hotel in Guangzhou, a city in China

Verydarkman also shared a video of him in a self-driving bus, while sending a message to Nigerian politicians

Asian giant China has been gaining attention on Nigerian social media space following Martins Otse aka Verydarkman's trip to the country.

Recall that VDM in a viral video cited the Chinese technology advance economy as a model for Nigeria to copy in a viral message to President Bola Tinubu's son Seyi.

May Edochie, VDM share pictures and a video from China. Credit: verydarkblackman/mayyuledochie

Aside from VDM, another popular Nigerian celebrity currently enjoying her vacation in China is Yul Edochie's estranged wife and upcoming actress May Edochie.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Tuesday, February 25, May shared a video showing that she was in China having a great vacation by giving fans a glimpse of the gym at her fancy hotel.

As May continues to enjoy her time in Asia, she recently posted a grand view from a hotel in Guangzhou, a city in China.

May Edochie shares her hotel view in China. Credit: verydarkblackman/mayyuledochie

Captioning the photos, May Edochie wrote,

"A beautiful morning to you! 14 shades of beauri. How are you doing today? A few words to ponder on; The same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg. It’s what you’re made of and not the circumstances.” – Unknown"

Slide the post below to see the pictures May Edochie shared:

VDM in a self-driving bus

The critic also shared a video of him in a self-driving bus in China as he continued to call on the Nigerian government to take after the Asian country.

According to VDM, China is already in the future.

"NOW THIS IS WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT-Welcome to the future influenced and managed by the youth,meanwhile we still Dey queue for fuel stations for Naija,we still dey drag subsidy matter,they in 100years away,MAY GOD HELP US WITH GO LEADERS WHO CAN PUT THE COUNTRY FIRST BEFORE PERSONAL INTEREST," VDM wrote in a caption.

Watch the video of VDM in a self-driving bus in China below:

Reactions trail VDM's video

Several Nigerians shared their take on the Chinese technology advancement while reacting to VDM's video. Read the comments below:

Miraclejoe17 said:

"See the thing is this our country can catch up anymore ! No matter what ! They’ve gone way too far than us."

adahorxyz reacted:

"China has always been known on advancing on technology and Nigeria on agriculture but the funny thing is instead of Nigeria to be advancing in agriculture but feel agriculture is a dirty job because white men made then think so."

Owolabiolajid10 said:

"China is the number one country in the world now, they ahead of the rest."

Taiwodoski1 wrote:

"This country may God help us from bad leadership."

